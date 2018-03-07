PINTEC : Enables Shefenqi with Interest-free Installment Financing

BEIJING, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PINTEC, a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, announced today an expansion of its partnership with Shefenqi, an e-commerce installment platform for luxury products, to provide a customized interest-free installment financing solution for all products on Shefenqi's platform.

With PINTEC's advanced end-to-end digital installment lending solution, consumers on Shefenqi's platform will now be able to purchase their desired luxury products with zero down payment and interest-free installment options.

Backed by Tencent, Shefenqi is China's leading e-commerce platform with installment financing for luxury goods and services. The platform offers about 400,000 stock keeping units (SKU) of affordable luxury products, watches, accessories and cosmetics. With millions of active users, the monthly GMV at Shefenqi exceeds 200 million yuan.

"PINTEC has been working closely with Shefenqi to provide the best installment shopping experience for Shefenqi's customers," said Zhou Jing, President of PINTEC. "With our advanced digital lending technology and extensive industry experience, PINTEC is enabling Shefenqi to offer easy and convenient interest-free installment services for its new and existing customers for all the luxury products available on its platform."

According to research by Euromonitor International in 2017, China is expected to become the world's largest market for luxury goods within five years. E-commerce will continue to boom and become a major channel for Chinese consumers to buy luxury products in coming years. Relatively high prices and long product lifecycles make luxury goods ideal for purchase via installment finance.

"Shefenqi is making efforts to leverage internet financing technologies to better serve our consumers, especially young female consumers," said Su Rui, CEO of Shefenqi. "We have partnered with PINTEC for over half a year, and PINTEC has developed a tailored end-to-end digital lending solution for Shefenqi, which allows us to serve our customers more efficiently, while helping drive our overall sales."

PINTEC connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to their users efficiently and effectively. Its digital lending solution, Dumiao, and robo-advisory solution, Polaris, are widely recognized. Its advanced digital lending solutions have been adopted by companies and institutions in a wide range of vertical industries, including online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS platform, financial technology, and listings.

PINTEC's advanced risk assessment and credit decisioning engine evaluates both fraud and credit risk on the basis of over 10,000 data points and a series of different credit models utilizing machine learning technologies to automatically provide personalized, accurate and instant credit decisions with risk-based pricing. PINTEC applies big data analytics and machine learning technologies to the entire value chain of its lending solutions, from credit decisioning to collection services.

About PINTEC

PINTEC is China's leading end-to-end fintech solution provider to businesses and financial institutions. It aims to leverage technology to advance financial services and level the playing field. The company provides customizable modular FinTech solutions to institutions and their customers, including digital lending solutions, robo-advisory solutions, online fund and insurance sales solutions, and intelligent operation solution of financial products.

