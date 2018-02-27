Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PLY GEM MERGER INVESTIGATION ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2018 | 12:28am CET

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (“Ply Gem” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (“CD&R”). On January 31, 2018, the two parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which CD&R will acquire Ply Gem in a merger worth $2.4 billion. As a result of the merger, Ply Gem’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $21.64 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Ply Gem.

Our Firm's investigation so far has discovered that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the process and consideration unfair.

Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether Ply Gem’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value. Our investigation is also looking into whether Ply Gem’s top executives were conflicted and acted in their own self-interest when approving the merger.

If you own shares of Ply Gem and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/ply-gem-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at [email protected], or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:    Craig J. Springer, Esq.
                  [email protected]
                  Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/26Sinopec plans to import more oil from US
AQ
02/26Geely mulls Daimler links to expand global reach
AQ
02/26FOUR YEARS ON : Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development
AQ
02/26Huawei takes a significant lead in 5G race
AQ
02/26Akorn Issues Statement on Investigation
GL
02/26NorthStar Pure Lead AGM Batteries Now Available Through PACCAR Parts
AC
02/26NORTHWEST HEALTH PROP REAL EST INV TRUST : Healthcare Properties REIT Provides Update on Vital Healthcare Property Trust's Strong Half Year Results
AQ
02/26UNITY BANK : Why we froze Bola Shagaya’s account, by EFCC
AQ
02/26Borr Drilling Announces Commencement of Tender Offer for Shares of Paragon Offshore Limited
GL
02/26U.S. oil extends gains to hold near three-week high
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AKORN, INC. : Fresenius says probe may affect Akorn deal, sees slower 2018 sales
2U.S. oil extends gains to hold near three-week high
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : Reshuffles Bankruptcy Workout Plan to Build Support
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : AMERICAN EXPRESS : Supreme Court Grills Both Sides in States' Challenge of American..
5IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Cuban cigar sales hit record as China demand surges

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.