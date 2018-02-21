PMI data brings wave of relief to fretful bond markets

Long-term borrowing costs across the single-currency bloc were down 2 to 4 basis points after preliminary purchasing managers index numbers from France and Germany.

Across the euro zone, business growth slowed more than expected in February but firms remained at the most optimistic in at least 5-1/2 years, a survey showed.

IHS Markit's composite flash PMI for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, fell to 57.5, below forecasts in a Reuters poll that had predicted a more modest dip to 58.5 from January's final reading of 58.8.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 4 bps to a two-week low at 0.697 percent <DE10YT=RR>.

They moved further away from a more than two-year high hit recently at around 0.81 percent on speculation that robust economic growth would encourage the European Central Bank to pull back from its ultra-loose monetary policy stance soon.

"They (the PMI data) are still good, but I think people were getting over-excited about their strength beforehand," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"It might well be the case that people in the market were getting carried away about the strength of the recovery and what that means for the ECB."

A rise in euro zone bond yields and the value of the euro is a natural reaction to the bloc's strong economic performance and not an unwarranted market tightening, ECB policymaker Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Wednesday.

There was some underperformance by Italian debt, reflecting uncertainty as a March 4 election looms. The Italian/German 10-year bond yield gap was at 145 bps and close to its widest in around five weeks <IT10YT=RR>.

There was a firmer tone in other major bond markets. Japanese government bond yields fell in anticipation of strong demand at a 20-year-bond sale this week. [JP/]

U.S. Treasury yields <US2YT=RR> <US10YT=RR> steadied, after rising on Tuesday as markets absorbed the first chunk of this week's supply deluge.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting are due later in the day and are in focus as investors assess the speed and pace of U.S. rate hikes this year.

"We expect the minutes to echo the more positive tone of the post-meeting statement on the economy and the FOMC's increased confidence in reaching its inflation target," analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

"This sets the stage for further rate hikes, with the next one likely to come in March."

