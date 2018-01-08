Log in
PR: Heidelberg Pharma AG and Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Progress Collaborative Program

01/08/2018 | 06:09pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma AG and Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Progress Collaborative Program

  • Controlled site-selective conjugation of Amanitin to an antibody with the APC technology successfully demonstrated

  • Resulting ATACs highly potent to target-expressing cancer cell lines

Ladenburg, Germany / Vancouver, Canada, 8 January 2018 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WL6) and Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (TSX:V APC), a therapeutics discovery and development company, announced today advances in their collaborative activities. The companies have agreed to test the combination of APC's proprietary site-selective protein modification technology and Heidelberg Pharma's proprietary ATAC technology in order to generate superior cancer therapeutics.

Since the inception of the partnership, activities have been centered on antibody-Amanitin conjugates that are produced using controlled conjugation methods and possess high target-specific cytotoxic potency. The companies have successfully demonstrated the generation of ATACs using APC's proprietary protein modification technology.

"In a first step, we have succeeded in producing ADCs that are sufficiently cytotoxic to target-expressing cancer cell lines to proceed to the next level of in vivo testing. Results obtained from this collaboration will help us to increase the efficacy of our ATACs", commented Professor Andreas Pahl, CSO of Heidelberg Pharma.

"We are delighted that the partnership with Heidelberg Pharma has started to generate positive results and look forward to continuing our work together, to the benefit of both companies", commented Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics.

APC's technology aims at the coupling of a cytotoxic payload site-selectively to an antibody of interest without the necessity of genetically engineering such antibody. This may lead to more homogeneous products with certain additional advantages such as an increase in stability in the circulation, fewer side effects and facilitating further preclinical and clinical drug development.

About Heidelberg Pharma AG

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany. Heidelberg Pharma is an oncology specialist and the first company to develop the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology and to advance the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. This proprietary technology platform is being applied to develop the Company's proprietary therapeutic ATACs as well as in third-party collaborations to create a variety of ATAC candidates. The proprietary lead candidate

HDP-101 is a BCMA ATAC for multiple myeloma. The Company has entered into partnerships to further develop and commercialize its clinical assets MESUPRON® and REDECTANE®, while RENCAREX® is available for out-licensing and further development. Heidelberg Pharma AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol WL6. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com.

About Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation (APC) is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential.

Company Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

IR/PR support

Sylvia Wimmer

MC Services AG

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Email: investors[at]hdpharma.com

Managing Director & Partner

Schriesheimer Str. 101, 68526 Ladenburg

Tel.: +49 89-210 228-40

Germany

Email: katja.arnold[at]mc-services.eu

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics

Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH

Corporation

Business Development

Dr. Randal D. Chase

Dr. Marcel Linssen

President and Chief Executive Officer

CBO, Executive Vice President

Tel: +1 905 252-3629

Tel.: +49 6203 1009-40

http://www.advancedproteome.com

Email: m.linssen[at]hdpharma.com

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will" "should" "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

Heidelberg Pharma AG published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:09:06 UTC.

