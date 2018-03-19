Log in
PR Newswire : - Start of Day

03/19/2018 | 07:01am CET
PR Newswire

This is the START of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service


==============================================================================

                                  Disclaimer

==============================================================================

The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service
is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR
Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not
limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR
Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission
brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information
onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the
information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for
any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability
for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently
checked prior to any use or publication.



END

© PRNewswire 2018
