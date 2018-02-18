PRESIDENT OF INDIA GRACES DIAMOND JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS OF PGDAV COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY OF DELHI

Rashtrapati Bhavan : 18.02.2018

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced andaddressed the diamond jubilee celebrations of PGDAV College, University of Delhi,today (February 18, 2018) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said the DAV family of educational institutions has imparted education based on modern scientific perspectives, as well as inspired by Indian traditions, to successive generations in our country. Sustainable development of human society is possible through the confluence of Indian values ​​and modern science and technology. Indeed, the philosophy of the DAV institutions, which were first founded in the 19th century, can stand us in good stead in the 21st century as well.

The President said the 21st century is the age of the Knowledge Economy. In today's era, the power of new ideas, new thinking and innovation is greater than money. He pointed to the success of youth and their start-ups in online commerce, transport and tourism as examples. More than capital investment, it is human talent and ingenuity that is behind such success.

The President said the definition of employment is changing. Employment is no longer just a conventional job. Creating self-employment opportunities for yourself and for others has become more feasible. In order to encourage self-employment, the Government is providing assistance through various schemes. He urged students to use these opportunities for their career development as well as to create opportunities for others.

