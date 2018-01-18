Log in
PRESS AVAILABILITY FOR COACH MIKE DITKA AND RON “JAWS” JAWORSKI FOR “CIGARS WITH THE STARS” CHARITY EVENT

01/18/2018 | 07:01pm CET

Mount Laurel, NJ, Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Super Bowl LII celebration in Minneapolis, Minnesota will kick off on Thursday, February 1 as Hall of Fame Coach Mike Ditka and former ESPN NFL Football Analyst Ron “Jaws” Jaworski co-host Ditka & Jaws Cigars With The Stars. The 9th annual fundraiser will be held at the Machine Shop in Minneapolis and will allow attendees to spend time with the biggest names in football, smoke premium cigars, and contribute to four worthy causes.

0_int_CigarsWIthStars2018.png


1_int_NFLAShieldLogoSQUARE.jpg


Press Availability: Thursday, February 1 at the MACHINE SHOP, located at 300 2nd Street SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Coach Ditka and Ron Jaworski will be available for interviews from 6:15 PM-6:45 PM only.  Media will be asked to leave the venue as soon as interviews conclude.

 If your media outlet would like to attend, please RSVP to Julie Nelson, NFL Alumni, [email protected].  Each Media outlet will be given a maximum of ONE credential for working media and ONE for working photographer/videographer (IF APPLICABLE).

About The Event: 

This VIP Cigar Party will feature a red carpet entrance, premium cigars from the industry’s top brands, premium brand open bar, appetizers and a silent auction. Cigars partners for the event are: Camacho, Rocky Patel, Gurkha, Macanudo, Oliva, La Flor Dominicana, Nestor Miranda and Xikar. Event sponsors to date include: Alchemy, BizFilings, Big Mouth Marketing, Cosmo Denicola Companies, Aqua Hydrate, GF Management, JPC Group, Golden Bay Fence Plus, Montage, Premier Regenerative, Project 805, Real Good Cookies, Southern Recipe, Crown Royal, Diageo, Guinness, Guinness Blonde, Guinness Nitro IPA, Don Julio, Bulleit Bourbon, Ketel One, Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, UNRL, Summit Equity Investments, Boveda, Waste Masters and Bradford White Water Heaters. The most-up-to-date list of celebrities scheduled to attend can be viewed at www.ditkajawscigars.com.

All proceeds from the event will go to Gridiron Greats, Pro Football Legends, Jaws Youth Playbook, and The After the Impact Fund.


To purchase tickets or sponsor event go to: www.ditkajawscigars.com.  For more information, please contact Shannon Jordan, [email protected] or Carolyn Slickmeyer, [email protected].

###

About Gridiron Greats

The GGAF’s mission is to assist dire need retired NFL players who were pioneers of the game and who have greatly contributed to the NFL’s status as the most popular sport in America. GGAF provides hands-on assistance to help retired players and their families deal with hardships they face after football. The services include medical assistance, transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, dental assistance, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food and other day-to-day necessities. GridironGreats.org

About Pro Football Legends

Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing name and logo of NFL Alumni, a non-profit organization comprised mainly of former National Football League players, coaches, and avid fans whose mission is to serve, assist, and inform players and their families. The Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. For more information, please visit: NFLAlumni.org

About Jaws Youth Playbook
Jaws Youth Playbook (JYP) focuses on a mission to improve the overall health and wellness of at-risk youth, primarily in the Greater Philadelphia Region. JYP does this by raising awareness and advocating for the access to safe play and healthy choices, and supporting programs providing positive youth health and wellness platforms. JYP focuses on three Pillars of: Environment (access to play and physical play spaces), Nutrition, and advocacy. JawsYouthPlaybook.org

About After the Impact Fund

After The Impact Fund (ATIF) facilitates custom treatment plans for Veterans and Athletes with traumatic injuries. Whether on the field of play or battlefield, every hit takes a toll and many end their careers suffering in silence. But through our vetted resources, ATIF provides a clear path to healing for these individuals and their families. Bringing these communities together, our solutions remove or reduce symptoms, help mend relationships and provide a renewed sense of purpose.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4f807bf-465b-4d35-80f3-dd641b0e3e6b

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7eb2ef0-3300-48bf-a64c-f02b5b2e9780

Julie Nelson
NFL Alumni
973-241-4935
[email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2018
