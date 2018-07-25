Log in
PRESS RELEASE: PCS EDVENTURES! ANNOUNCES ONE MILLION IN DRONE SALES

07/25/2018 | 12:44pm CEST

Boise, Idaho, July 25, 2018 - PCS Edventures!.com, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs, announced over one million dollars in sales of the drone educational program, Discover Drones.

The one million dollar benchmark underlines the growing demand for student drone learning programs which balance technical education and career opportunities with engaging curriculum and relevant topics. Discover Drones is the world's first modular, open-source educational drone. As a build-from-the-ground-up kit, the program's premiere drone, called RubiQ, gives students hands-on STEM experiences in areas like robotics, electronics, wave dynamics and physics.

There are a number of significant factors driving the success of the program: 1) Educators are looking for top-quality professional development as they seek to integrate drones into their STEM programs; 2) the skills acquired through technical drone education are applicable to the hundreds of new careers evolving in the rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar drone industry; 3) Drone technology is a rich platform for teaching STEM topics; 4) Drone racing is a highly engaging activity that is a perfect tool for teachers seeking solutions to student recruitment into technology education programs.

Mike Bledsoe, PCS Vice President and Treasurer, commented on the million dollar mark, saying: 'We are pleased with the success to date of our education drone product line and very encouraged about its future prospects. Drones are being adopted by more and more schools and programs each year as part of their STEM curriculum, and we believe that we are in the early stages of a multi-year, wide-scale rollout of drones in the U.S. education market.'

For more information about the Discover Dronespackage, visit our website.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) and have been deployed at over 7,000 sites in all 50 United States and 17 foreign countries. http://www.edventures.com.

_ _

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Mike Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, [email protected]
investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global

# # #

Disclaimer

PCS Edventures! Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:43:08 UTC
