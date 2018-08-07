Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : Expanding The Market, Bank Mayapada And Zurich Topas Life Launched Zurich Product Of Pro – Fit 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 10:32pm EDT
Published: Wednesday, 08 August 2018 09:19

[Attachment]

On July 30, 2018, PT. Bank Mayapada Internasional, Tbk. renew the strategic partnership with PT. Zurich Topas Life. This partnership marks the first time Zurich Pro-Fit 8 (Zurich Protection & Benefit 8) to be marketed through bancassurance.

Launched at the end of July 2018with symbolic ceremonial by Director of Product Management and E-Channel Bank Mayapada - James Wang Tien Chen, Andreas Wiryanto as a Director of Business Bank Mayapadaand Chief of Partnership Officer - Yusuf Budi Baik, Zurich Pro-Fit 8, the first dual-purpose insurance product in Indonesia, has received positive response from the market. Zurich Pro-Fit 8 has been marketed through agency channel and able to reach premium growth up to 304% (year on year / YoY).

James Wang Tien Chen said that Insurance utilization among customers, specifically young professionals, continuously undergoes a promising increase, especially, for protection products that provide investment benefit. With the convenient and innovation offered, James is optimistic that Zurich Pro - Fit 8 will be well received by the customers. And he hopes also that the cooperation will able to support Bank Mayapada to constantly expand its bancassurance business in Indonesia.

Zurich Pro - Fit 8 is a product that combines multiple benefits in the form of annual cashback and potential investment result, which will be able to protect and meet the diverse needs of dynamic smart professionals in planning their finance, including child education savings, retirement preparation, or vacation plans.

Yusuf hopes with his collaboration with Bank Mayapada, he will expand his business in Indonesia, with focusing in providing innovative, convenient products and on fulfilling customer's need as well.

The collaboration is also an initiative of both companies in supporting the government's mission to promote financial literacy and national financial inclusion. 'Industry participants, including banks and insurance providers, have a big role in increasing financial literacy in society, one of them is by providing convenient and inclusive products, 'James added.

Disclaimer

PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/08TGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : announces updates to Australian data library
GL
08/08TOSHIBA : 1st-qtr operating profit falls 94.5% on poor energy division
AQ
08/08DMG MORI : Announcement of Revision of Financial Forecast for FY 2018
PU
08/088 AUGUST 2018 : Completion of Montney Transaction – Expanded Management Team
PU
08/08VICON INDUSTRIES : Prepared for Any Emergency, Louisa County Public Schools Enhances Security with Vicon Solution
PU
08/08IIJ Announces First Three Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019
GL
08/08ITOCHU TECHNO : CTC Global Thailand Signs Partnership Agreement with OutSystems
PU
08/08China Tower in muted HK debut for world's largest IPO in two years
RE
08/08ALTURA MINING : Haulage commences at Altura Lithium Mine
PU
08/08CISCO : New Learning Labs for DNA Center API
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap's strategy shifts win over advertisers more than users

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.