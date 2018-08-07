PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : Expanding The Market, Bank Mayapada And Zurich Topas Life Launched Zurich Product Of Pro – Fit 8

Published: Wednesday, 08 August 2018 09:19

On July 30, 2018, PT. Bank Mayapada Internasional, Tbk. renew the strategic partnership with PT. Zurich Topas Life. This partnership marks the first time Zurich Pro-Fit 8 (Zurich Protection & Benefit 8) to be marketed through bancassurance.

Launched at the end of July 2018with symbolic ceremonial by Director of Product Management and E-Channel Bank Mayapada - James Wang Tien Chen, Andreas Wiryanto as a Director of Business Bank Mayapadaand Chief of Partnership Officer - Yusuf Budi Baik, Zurich Pro-Fit 8, the first dual-purpose insurance product in Indonesia, has received positive response from the market. Zurich Pro-Fit 8 has been marketed through agency channel and able to reach premium growth up to 304% (year on year / YoY).

James Wang Tien Chen said that Insurance utilization among customers, specifically young professionals, continuously undergoes a promising increase, especially, for protection products that provide investment benefit. With the convenient and innovation offered, James is optimistic that Zurich Pro - Fit 8 will be well received by the customers. And he hopes also that the cooperation will able to support Bank Mayapada to constantly expand its bancassurance business in Indonesia.

Zurich Pro - Fit 8 is a product that combines multiple benefits in the form of annual cashback and potential investment result, which will be able to protect and meet the diverse needs of dynamic smart professionals in planning their finance, including child education savings, retirement preparation, or vacation plans.

Yusuf hopes with his collaboration with Bank Mayapada, he will expand his business in Indonesia, with focusing in providing innovative, convenient products and on fulfilling customer's need as well.

The collaboration is also an initiative of both companies in supporting the government's mission to promote financial literacy and national financial inclusion. 'Industry participants, including banks and insurance providers, have a big role in increasing financial literacy in society, one of them is by providing convenient and inclusive products, 'James added.