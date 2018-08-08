PT Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk : The Launching Of Bancassurance Product Of Q Protection

Published: Wednesday, 08 August 2018 09:08

On August 1, 2018, PT Bank Mayapada Internasional, Tbk. officially cooperates with PT Asuransi Jiwa Sequis Finance (Financial Sequis) by launching product of Q Protection for BMI customers. This collaboration was marked by the signing of a Cooperation by President Director of Sequis Financial Pieter Watimena and E-Channel Director of Bank Mayapada James Wang Tien Chen, witnessed by Hariyono Tjahjarijadi as President Director of Bank Mayapada, Andreas Wiryanto as Business Director of Bank Mayapada and Sales Director of Sequis Financial, Rizal Prajuga.

The purpose of this cooperation is to provide alternative financial solutions as well as self-protection to Bank Mayapada customers, and also according to Pieter, that this is one of the ways to help customers to be able to manage financial risk through banking savings products because they contain insurance protection.

Pieter's statement is also supported by Hariyono, who stated that Sequis Financial has the same goal as Bank Mayapada namely the commitment to answer the community's need for financial products by providing products that are beneficial for achieving prosperity. And he also added that the sales potential of insurance product through banking (Bancassurance) in Indonesia is still big in line with the demand of business in service area and Wealth Management Service which is increasingly high and growing.