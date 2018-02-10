PTCL Pakistan Telecommunication : co-sponsors 6th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship 2018

Rawalpindi, February 10, 2018: Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) announced co-sponsoring of the 6th National Disabled T20 Cricket Championship 2018 at a press briefing, which was chaired by former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif and President PDCA, General Manager Domestic, PCB, Shafiq Ahmed, along with PTCL's EVP Marketing & Communications, Syed Shahzad Shah at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Other key representatives included representative sponsor's Ortho workshop ICRC Mohammad Yonus, Fariha Shah, Head of Corporate Communication PTCL and Hon. Secretary Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association Amiruddin Ansari and Director Sabih Azhar.

The tournament is being participated by 8 teams from Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, Lahore, FATA, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad and Peshawar, which is being organized by Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

PTCL's EVP Marketing & Communications, Syed Shahzad Shah on the occasion said, 'PTCL is proud to partner in the noble cause of promoting cricket among the talented players of our country. These special players need our full support to become part of a healthy society. Not to forget, cricket campaigns by physically challenged have brought many laurels to the country. So, they deserve, recognition, respect and acceptability from all of us. PTCL and cricket have fundamental trait in common; they both connect the country like no one else does. We remain at the forefront of promoting cricket in Pakistan connecting our customers and cricket fans together.'

As the leading telecommunication company of Pakistan, PTCL is playing its role in promoting sports at the grass roots level, not only for able bodied people through other initiatives, but also for physically challenged individuals through such tournaments.

The cricket tournament is creating an opportunity for special persons to prove that they can contribute and be part of the society through participation in these games.