PULSE LARSEN ANTENNAS at DistribuTECH 2018 in San Antonio, TX

Vancouver, WA, USA, Jan. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Source: Pulse Larsen Antennas

January 19, 2017

Vancouver, WA - January 19, 2018 - Pulse Larsen Antennas, a business unit of Pulse Electronics, Inc., has landed in San Antonio, TX for the DistribuTECH 2018 show and is ready to showcase its unparalleled antenna technology. The team has a prime spot at DistribuTECH, booth 2064. Be sure to stop by and pick up a copy of our catalog V14 and its associated booklets for each of your business application. See some of the most robust smart metering antennas along with the series of thousands of embedded solutions for your Energy or Metering applications. PulseLarsen Antennas can be designed into your products or outside with IP67 standards and MADE IN USA.

Subject matter experts are on hand to answer any questions you might have and provide cutting edge solutions for any antenna connectivity needs.

Don’t forget to follow us on Twitter! https://twitter.com/PulseLarsen1

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is a leading provider of electronic components that help customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics, including the Larsen brand of antennas, has a long operating history (celebrating 70 years) of innovation in antennas, power and signal magnetics, as well as the ability to ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production. The Company serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, military/aerospace, and automotive industries. Pulse Electronics is a participating member of the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics website at www.pulseelectronics.com.

Copyright ©2018 Pulse Electronics Corporation. All rights reserved. All brand names and trademarks are properties of their respective holders.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dac4287-79e0-44c3-b185-97b5e27165ed

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df572be2-f179-4ac0-a2d1-e008e2f3b21b

Olivier Robin PULSE LARSEN ANTENNAS 8589438008 [email protected]