Pacific City Financial Corporation : Declares $0.03 Cash Dividend

Pacific City Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: PFCF), the holding company
of Pacific City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors of the
Company declared a cash dividend on its common share of $0.03 per share.
The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2018, to shareholders of
record as of the close of business on February 28, 2018.
About Pacific City Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Pacific City Financial
Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank, a full-service
commercial bank with thirteen branch offices and ten loan production
offices in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago,
Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los
Angeles, California; Bayside, New York; and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific
City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size
businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business
loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential
mortgage loans, and SBA loans. Pacific City Bank serves a diverse
customer base through its branches in the Greater Los Angeles area, Fort
Lee, New Jersey, Bayside, New York and its Loan Production Offices in
eight States.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005032/en/