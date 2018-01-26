Pacific City Financial Corporation : Declares $0.03 Cash Dividend

Pacific City Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: PFCF), the holding company of Pacific City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend on its common share of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be paid on or about March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 28, 2018.

About Pacific City Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Pacific City Financial Corporation is the parent company of Pacific City Bank, a full-service commercial bank with thirteen branch offices and ten loan production offices in Lynwood and Bellevue, Washington; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Bayside, New York; and Carrollton, Texas. Pacific City Bank specializes in commercial banking for small to medium-size businesses by providing commercial real estate loans, small business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans, auto loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans. Pacific City Bank serves a diverse customer base through its branches in the Greater Los Angeles area, Fort Lee, New Jersey, Bayside, New York and its Loan Production Offices in eight States.

