Palette Multimedia Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement

1. Details of Corporate Proposal
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
No
Types of corporate proposal
Exercise of Warrants
Details of corporate proposal
Conversion of warrant to ordinary shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
2,197,200
Issue price per share ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0400
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
Units
344,588,600
Issued Share Capital ($$)
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 13,783,544.000
Listing Date
05 Jan 2018