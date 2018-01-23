Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Palette Multimedia Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 07:24am CET
Additional Listing Announcement
Date: 23 January 2018



1. Details of Corporate Proposal

Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No
Types of corporate proposal Exercise of Warrants
Details of corporate proposal Conversion of warrant to ordinary shares
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 9,469,400
Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0400
Par Value($$) (if applicable) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000

Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following

Units 387,015,375
Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 15,480,615.000
Listing Date 24 Jan 2018

Remarks :
The issued share capital of RM15,480,615 excludes the balance of RM586,261 standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account

Back

Palette Multimedia Bhd published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 06:24:03 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:54a EasyJet revenues boosted as rivals reduce capacity
08:54a BENCHMARK : A year of significant operational and strategic progress
08:51a HKSCAN : Change in HKScan’s Group Leadership Team
08:51a Global Eagle to Elevate Airline Passenger Experience Over North America with More SES HTS Satellite Capacity
08:50a INVALDA INVL : INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, has launched INVL Absolute Return Subfund
08:49a UK REGULATOR : Fox takeover of Sky not in public interest
08:49a LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.3 - Ladbrokes Coral Group
08:48a Philadelphia Refinery Files for Chapter 11 -- WSJ
08:48a COCA COLA : Diet Coke Offers Four New Flavors in Bid to Counter Slump -- WSJ
08:48a COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Luxury Giant Buys Online Seller -- WSJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. product lets investors triple bet on popular tech stocks
2Oil rises on IMF economic growth outlook, OPEC-Russian supply curbs
3NETFLIX : Netflix crosses $100 billion market capitalization as subscribers surge
4TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : launches the Tough Max 2 smartphone designed for those that need extra dur..
5CIMIC GROUP LTD : CIMIC : CPB Contractors wins $84m Sydney Recreation Centre CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $84m..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.