Palette Multimedia Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement

|
1. Details of Corporate Proposal
|
Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ?
|
No
|
Types of corporate proposal
|
Exercise of Warrants
|
Details of corporate proposal
|
Conversion of warrant to ordinary shares
|
No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal
|
9,469,400
|
Issue price per share ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0400
|
Par Value($$) (if applicable)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000
|
Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following
|
Units
|
387,015,375
|
Issued Share Capital ($$)
|
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 15,480,615.000
|
Listing Date
|
24 Jan 2018