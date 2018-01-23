Palette Multimedia Bhd : Additional Listing Announcement

Additional Listing Announcement Date: 23 January 2018





1. Details of Corporate Proposal Involve issuance of new type/class of securities ? No Types of corporate proposal Exercise of Warrants Details of corporate proposal Conversion of warrant to ordinary shares No. of shares issued under this corporate proposal 9,469,400 Issue price per share ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.0400 Par Value($$) (if applicable) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 0.000 Latest issued share capital after the above corporate proposal in the following Units 387,015,375 Issued Share Capital ($$) Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 15,480,615.000 Listing Date 24 Jan 2018

Remarks : The issued share capital of RM15,480,615 excludes the balance of RM586,261 standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account