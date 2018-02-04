Palewater Advisory Ropes In a Brooklyn New York Native Business Mogul As New CEO

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palewater Advisory Group Inc. (“Palewater”), a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with headquarters in New York, today announced that that Mandla J. Gwadiso, a seasoned investment banker, financial engineer and private equity investments leader, has been appointed Chairman & CEO of Palewater Advisory Group ("The Firm." or the "Palewater"). Mr. Gwadiso will assume these responsibilities following the corporate reorganization at the Firm. Mr Gwadiso is taking over from Brian K. Kistler, who is moving to a sister company as of February 5, 2018.



Mr. Gwadiso brings over a decade of investment banking, corporate finance and investment advisory leadership experience to the role at a critical juncture in the Advisory's history. Mr Gwadiso, among other ventures, founded Palewater Global Management Inc., the parent company of Palewater Advisory Group Inc.

MJ is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Brooklyn Throne Inc. Before this, MJ was Managing Partner & CEO of Milost Global Inc. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Big Time Holdings, Inc. a publicly traded group of companies, Founder & Chairman of Palewater Global Management Inc., a New York based conglomerate with a very diverse portfolio of activities and Founder, Chairman & CEO of Milost International Inc. He is an investment banker, an entrepreneur, investor, financial engineer and philanthropist with years of experience in both equity and debt capital markets, predominantly in M&As. He has led over 35 investments over the years, including cross-border transactions and IPOs in the US, Germany, Australia and Hong Kong.



MJ has previously worked for major financial institutions both in New York and Mainland China for over a decade, where he acquired vast experience, on the edge skill-sets in deal origination, deal structuring, deal execution and is a reclusive rainmaker of note to his close circles. He started his banking career with a Wall Street Hedge Fund where he spent 4 years, before joining a financial services firm that went bankrupt 18 months later. MJ joined Sichuan Hanlong Group, as an independent consultant and he reported directly to the Group founder and Chair.



From March 2013 to November 2015, MJ was President & CEO of Sigur Capital Inc, a New York based investment banking firm. In November 2015 after resigning from Sigur Capital, MJ founded Milost Advisors Inc, an investment banking firm that led to the formation of Milost Global Inc, a Private Equity firm that is headquartered in New York. As Chairman and CEO of Milost Advisors Inc, he led the team that raised $17 billion of the total of $25 billion for the MESA Fund1 and not only did he help to set up the MESA Fund 1, but he also created and designed the Milost Equity Subscription Agreement (MESA), a combo financing instrument that is currently helping Milost Global Inc to fund publicly traded companies worldwide.

About Palewater Advisory Group Inc.

We are a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with Headquarters in New York. We specialise in cross border and domestic M&A transactions, financing and we also specialize in public affairs advisory and campaign capital raising. As a team, we have had an excellent track record with more than 1000 references in our line of business.

We have a robust and yet solid network of contacts with specific focus on certain core industries and investment communities. Our Directors, Advisory Council members and Senior Advisers collectively provide access to senior industrial, political and financial decision makers throughout the world. We provide individual and personal advice and react swiftly to our clients’ needs, while always providing direct access to the team, including the Partners involved.

As a professional services firm, we provide the best possible advice based on confidentiality and total discretion. We are committed to the principles of integrity and client service, and operate free from any conflicts of interest.

For more information

Tel: +1-212-709-8206

Fax: +1-212-943-2300

[email protected]