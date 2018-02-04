Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Palewater Advisory Ropes In a Brooklyn New York Native Business Mogul As New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2018 | 05:40pm CET

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palewater Advisory Group Inc. (“Palewater”), a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with headquarters in New York, today announced that that Mandla J. Gwadiso, a seasoned investment banker, financial engineer and private equity investments leader, has been appointed Chairman & CEO of Palewater Advisory Group ("The Firm." or the "Palewater"). Mr. Gwadiso will assume these responsibilities following the corporate reorganization at the Firm. Mr Gwadiso is taking over from Brian K. Kistler, who is moving to a sister company as of February 5, 2018.

Mr. Gwadiso brings over a decade of investment banking, corporate finance and investment advisory leadership experience to the role at a critical juncture in the Advisory's history. Mr Gwadiso, among other ventures, founded Palewater Global Management Inc., the parent company of Palewater Advisory Group Inc.

MJ is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Brooklyn Throne Inc. Before this, MJ was Managing Partner & CEO of Milost Global Inc. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Big Time Holdings, Inc. a publicly traded group of companies, Founder & Chairman of Palewater Global Management Inc., a New York based conglomerate with a very diverse portfolio of activities and Founder, Chairman & CEO of Milost International Inc. He is an investment banker, an entrepreneur, investor, financial engineer and philanthropist with years of experience in both equity and debt capital markets, predominantly in M&As. He has led over 35 investments over the years, including cross-border transactions and IPOs in the US, Germany, Australia and Hong Kong.

MJ has previously worked for major financial institutions both in New York and Mainland China for over a decade, where he acquired vast experience, on the edge skill-sets in deal origination, deal structuring, deal execution and is a reclusive rainmaker of note to his close circles. He started his banking career with a Wall Street Hedge Fund where he spent 4 years, before joining a financial services firm that went bankrupt 18 months later. MJ joined Sichuan Hanlong Group, as an independent consultant and he reported directly to the Group founder and Chair. 

From March 2013 to November 2015, MJ was President & CEO of Sigur Capital Inc, a New York based investment banking firm. In November 2015 after resigning from Sigur Capital, MJ founded Milost Advisors Inc, an investment banking firm that led to the formation of Milost Global Inc, a Private Equity firm that is headquartered in New York. As Chairman and CEO of Milost Advisors Inc, he led the team that raised $17 billion of the total of $25 billion for the MESA Fund1 and not only did he help to set up the MESA Fund 1, but he also created and designed the Milost Equity Subscription Agreement (MESA), a combo financing instrument that is currently helping Milost Global Inc to fund publicly traded companies worldwide.

About Palewater Advisory Group Inc.

We are a multinational corporate finance and public affairs advisory firm with Headquarters in New York. We specialise in cross border and domestic M&A transactions, financing and we also specialize in public affairs advisory and campaign capital raising. As a team, we have had an excellent track record with more than 1000 references in our line of business.

We have a robust and yet solid network of contacts with specific focus on certain core industries and investment communities. Our Directors, Advisory Council members and Senior Advisers collectively provide access to senior industrial, political and financial decision makers throughout the world. We provide individual and personal advice and react swiftly to our clients’ needs, while always providing direct access to the team, including the Partners involved.

As a professional services firm, we provide the best possible advice based on confidentiality and total discretion. We are committed to the principles of integrity and client service, and operate free from any conflicts of interest.

For more information 

Tel: +1-212-709-8206
Fax: +1-212-943-2300 
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41p NEW GLOBAL ENERGY : Are You Betting The Farm Super Bowl Weekend?
10:33p Performance Motion Devices Launches Novel Integrated Circuits for Velocity and Torque Control
10:21p EXCLUSIVE : Broadcom to raise bid for Qualcomm to about $120 billion: sources
10:16p City adapts to Belt and Road finance
10:16p British firms advise on Belt and Road projects
10:10p HUBSPOT : Jonathan Williams Joins HubSpot from Google as Head of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand
10:10p TESLA : Becoming the Safest Car Factory in the World
10:01p L3 TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborates With BAE Systems for SEA5000 Program Pursuit
09:42p COMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of February 4, 2018
09:37p EMIRATES INVESTMENT BANK : Global markets seen pausing after massive sell-off
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : ANN FISH: Death of a computer
2COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : Paul Ryan deletes 'embarrassing' $1.50 pay rise tweet after ..
3AIRBUS SE : UPS order for Boeing freighters highlights trade growth
4LUFTHANSA GROUP : LUFTHANSA : aims to replace top management at Brussels Airlines - source
5APPLE : APPLE : Can Apple Be Equally Successful in Hardware and Services?

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.