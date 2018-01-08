Palo Alto Innovation Introduces Sandman Doppler, Transforming the Bedside Alarm Clock from Timepiece to Complete Information Hub

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto Innovation (PAI), a company solving everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products, announces its new smart clock, the Sandman Doppler. The bedside alarm clock has made a progressive leap with the Doppler, as the advanced tech features convert a simple alarm clock into a complete information hub. The Sandman Doppler will be debuted and available for demonstrations at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



The Sandman Doppler’s features include Wi-Fi capabilities, Bluetooth, and integrated Amazon Alexa to respond to almost unlimited voice commands. In addition to a virtual assistant, the Doppler supports the smart home through its two new programmable buttons, which are integrated seamlessly through the app available for both iPhone and Android devices, to control multiple central functions in the home:

Turn on or dim smart lights throughout the home

Play favorite music and radio stations

Open or close garage doors

Lock the front door and activate the home security system

If the above default options are not enough, the smart clock also runs on an open-source code, allowing owners to add their own features for the Doppler to control as well.

The Doppler also features six high speed USB charging ports so multiple devices can be powered at once, while also centrally organizing the cables underneath the clock. The dual speaker audio system has been carefully engineered to deliver outstanding sound from a compact package. With a RGB LED clock face and 1.8-inch-tall digits, the readout is less straining on users’ eyes as it automatically adjusts brightness level based on light sensitivity. Along with providing the time, the dashboard also indicates the date, weather and temperature, stocks and traffic routes – all of which can be customized to any desired color.

“The Sandman Doppler helps enhance the user experience by bringing immediate and direct interaction between the user and their home devices,” said Alex Tramiel, co-founder and CEO of Palo Alto Innovation. “We are focused on developing unique products that help make life easier, and what better way to do so than to improve a device that’s been helping many get a jumpstart to their mornings for years.”

The Sandman Doppler is currently available for pre-order starting at $119 and will ship in July of 2018, and the original Sandman clock is available on Amazon and Sandman Clocks for $29.99.

Palo Alto Innovation’s Sandman Doppler and original Sandman will be available for testing and preview at CES starting on Jan. 9 at booth 42757.

For more information on Palo Alto Innovation, please visit: www.paloaltoinnovation.com

About Palo Alto Innovation

Founded in March 2015, Palo Alto Innovation focuses on making life easier, one gizmo at a time. The company solves everyday consumer problems with efficient and cost-effective products. Their most notable of products, the Sandman and Sandman Doppler, are smart clocks made for the twenty-first century. The contemporary, neutral design combines intuitive controls with the largest auto-adjustable display of its type, integrated cable management, and multiple USB ports to keep several consumer devices charged and ready to go.

Media Contact

Janie Elderdice

Uproar PR for Palo Alto Innovation

[email protected]

321-236-0102 ext. 234