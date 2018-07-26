Panasonic : Unveils Sleeker, Slimmer Handheld Devices for the Connected Workplace

Panasonic, an industry leader in mobile computing solutions
that are purpose‐built for the way people work, today introduced a new
pair of highly-capable handheld devices to the Toughbook line. The
Toughbook T1 and L1 are designed to address the evolving mobile needs of
today’s diverse workplaces. By bringing the rugged reliability that has
made Panasonic an industry leader in workplace mobility to these
sleeker, slimmer devices, more workers will be able to take advantage of
21st century solutions that keep them connected and redefine
what it means to be mobile.
“When talking with its customers, Panasonic acknowledges they are
focused on the ways their work is evolving. They want to know how to
deal with the unexpected changes in their job, and the pressure to keep
up with those changes. Workers are being asked to be smarter and more
efficient than ever, and much of that is made possible by mobile
connectivity,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and
Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America.
“With the devices we’re unveiling today, we are responding to where work
is now, and anticipating where it’s going – delivering reliable,
easy-to-use devices with professional grade features like integrated,
high-volume barcode scanning, long-lasting batteries and high-speed
connectivity to provide a competitive advantage and offer smarter, more
responsive workplaces.”
Toughbook T1: A Sleek Rugged Handheld For Mission Critical Enterprise
Work
Although its slimmer profile and smaller bezels might convince you
otherwise, the new Toughbook T1 is the next evolution of the Toughbook
promise – durable, responsive and built with work in mind. With a 5-inch
screen, running AndroidTM 8.1, OreoTM, this device
is familiar to workers who rely on smartphones in their personal lives,
but is thoroughly designed for the rigors of a fast-paced and
unpredictable work environment. For retail workers, warehouse employees
or transportation and logistics professionals, the ability to quickly
and reliably scan barcodes on-the-go means their work is faster, records
are better kept and customers stay happy. The FZ-T1 delivers fast, easy
barcode scanning with an integrated barcode reader and high-speed
connectivity that ensure it can integrate with the most detailed and
comprehensive resource management systems and databases.
Designed to MIL-STD-810G standards and IP66/68 rated, the FZ-T1 is built
to make lasting first impressions on customers and exceeds rugged
expectations everywhere beyond and between. In addition, user
replaceable batteries with the ability to “warm swap” them on-the-fly
means that downtime is minimized and the FZ-T1 keeps the same hours you
do.
The FZ-T1 is available in two models – one with Wi-Fi connectivity only
and another offering voice and data connection on AT&T and Verizon
networks, as well as data connectivity through P.180, Panasonic’s
purpose-built network for today’s global, mobile professional.
Toughbook L1: A Versatile, Professional-Grade Tablet for Today’s
Connected Workplace
Whether mounted in a vehicle or held in the hand, the FZ-L1 offers
professional-grade capabilities and reliability to workers who rely on
accessing information on-the-go. Running Android 8.1, Oreo, this 7-inch
rugged tablet computer sports an integrated barcode reader that is
field-configurable for landscape or portrait modes. That means that no
matter where you use it or how, the FZ-L1 is ready for the challenges of
the warehouse, the retail floor and more.
The FZ-L1 is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G standards and has been
IP65/67 rated. It also shares the ability to “warm swap” batteries for
continued productivity and will be released in a Wi-Fi only model and
one which supports data service on Verizon, AT&T and Panasonic’s P. 180.
An Ecosystem of Solutions
The new Toughbook devices announced today, along with the existing
Toughbook line of mobile devices, sit at the center of Panasonic’s
mobile solutions ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
“Today’s fast-moving enterprises are looking for more than just a
hardware vendor or a software vendor, they’re looking for a true partner
who understands their business, their needs, and can help them
understand where technology is moving,” said Michael Smola, Senior
Director of Enterprise Mobility Sales, Panasonic System Solutions
Company of North America. “While all jobs are going digital, not all of
them are going digital in the same way. Panasonic is striving to deliver
solutions that are the right fit for each potential customer, by
offering a wide variety of form factors, mounting options, software
partnerships, connectivity solutions and more.”
|
|
|
|
|
Key Specifications
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toughbook T1
|
|
|
Toughbook L1
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU
ARM Cortex-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz
|
|
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU
ARM Cortex-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz
|
Android 8.1 Oreo
|
|
|
Android 8.1 Oreo
|
5 inch display with 10 finger capacitive touch screen
|
|
|
7 inch display with 10 finger capacitive touch screen
|
5 ft drop shock registrant and designed to meet MIL-STD-810G
standards
|
|
|
5 ft drop shock registrant and designed to meet MIL-STD-810G
standards
|
IP66 dust and water resistant design, IP68 (5 feet of water for up
to 30 minutes) sealing
|
|
|
IP65 dust and water resistant design, IP67 (3.3 feet of water for up
to 30 minutes) sealing
|
Barcode Scanner
|
|
|
Barcode Scanner with native interface for portrait and landscape
orientation
|
Wi-Fi, multi-carrier voice and data with nano SIM card (WWAN model)
|
|
|
Wi-Fi, multi-carrier data with nano SIM card (WWAN model)
|
Optional gun grip and expandability via xPak port
|
|
|
Future connectivity and feature options with xPak port
*Android is a trademark of Google LLC; Oreo is a trademark of Mondelez
International, Inc. group.
Pricing and Availability
The Toughbook L1 and Toughbook T1 will be available beginning at a
suggested retail price of $1499.
The Panasonic Toughbook L1 and Toughbook T1 come with a comprehensive 1
year warranty and an optional 3 year warranty, along with 24/7 IT
support.
Sales inquiries for Panasonic Toughbook mobile computers and tablets
should be directed to [email protected]
or 877-803-8492.
For complete product details, please visit na.panasonic.com/ToughbookT1
& na.panasonic.com/ToughbookL1.
About Panasonic Corporation of North America
Newark,
NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology
partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers
across the region. The company is the principal North American
subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its
strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated
Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient
integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes
Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best
Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores
for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of
products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and
innovations at Panasonic.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180725005378/en/