Panasonic : Unveils Sleeker, Slimmer Handheld Devices for the Connected Workplace

Panasonic, an industry leader in mobile computing solutions that are purpose‐built for the way people work, today introduced a new pair of highly-capable handheld devices to the Toughbook line. The Toughbook T1 and L1 are designed to address the evolving mobile needs of today’s diverse workplaces. By bringing the rugged reliability that has made Panasonic an industry leader in workplace mobility to these sleeker, slimmer devices, more workers will be able to take advantage of 21st century solutions that keep them connected and redefine what it means to be mobile.

“When talking with its customers, Panasonic acknowledges they are focused on the ways their work is evolving. They want to know how to deal with the unexpected changes in their job, and the pressure to keep up with those changes. Workers are being asked to be smarter and more efficient than ever, and much of that is made possible by mobile connectivity,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “With the devices we’re unveiling today, we are responding to where work is now, and anticipating where it’s going – delivering reliable, easy-to-use devices with professional grade features like integrated, high-volume barcode scanning, long-lasting batteries and high-speed connectivity to provide a competitive advantage and offer smarter, more responsive workplaces.”

Toughbook T1: A Sleek Rugged Handheld For Mission Critical Enterprise Work

Although its slimmer profile and smaller bezels might convince you otherwise, the new Toughbook T1 is the next evolution of the Toughbook promise – durable, responsive and built with work in mind. With a 5-inch screen, running AndroidTM 8.1, OreoTM, this device is familiar to workers who rely on smartphones in their personal lives, but is thoroughly designed for the rigors of a fast-paced and unpredictable work environment. For retail workers, warehouse employees or transportation and logistics professionals, the ability to quickly and reliably scan barcodes on-the-go means their work is faster, records are better kept and customers stay happy. The FZ-T1 delivers fast, easy barcode scanning with an integrated barcode reader and high-speed connectivity that ensure it can integrate with the most detailed and comprehensive resource management systems and databases.

Designed to MIL-STD-810G standards and IP66/68 rated, the FZ-T1 is built to make lasting first impressions on customers and exceeds rugged expectations everywhere beyond and between. In addition, user replaceable batteries with the ability to “warm swap” them on-the-fly means that downtime is minimized and the FZ-T1 keeps the same hours you do.

The FZ-T1 is available in two models – one with Wi-Fi connectivity only and another offering voice and data connection on AT&T and Verizon networks, as well as data connectivity through P.180, Panasonic’s purpose-built network for today’s global, mobile professional.

Toughbook L1: A Versatile, Professional-Grade Tablet for Today’s Connected Workplace

Whether mounted in a vehicle or held in the hand, the FZ-L1 offers professional-grade capabilities and reliability to workers who rely on accessing information on-the-go. Running Android 8.1, Oreo, this 7-inch rugged tablet computer sports an integrated barcode reader that is field-configurable for landscape or portrait modes. That means that no matter where you use it or how, the FZ-L1 is ready for the challenges of the warehouse, the retail floor and more.

The FZ-L1 is designed to meet MIL-STD-810G standards and has been IP65/67 rated. It also shares the ability to “warm swap” batteries for continued productivity and will be released in a Wi-Fi only model and one which supports data service on Verizon, AT&T and Panasonic’s P. 180.

An Ecosystem of Solutions

The new Toughbook devices announced today, along with the existing Toughbook line of mobile devices, sit at the center of Panasonic’s mobile solutions ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

“Today’s fast-moving enterprises are looking for more than just a hardware vendor or a software vendor, they’re looking for a true partner who understands their business, their needs, and can help them understand where technology is moving,” said Michael Smola, Senior Director of Enterprise Mobility Sales, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “While all jobs are going digital, not all of them are going digital in the same way. Panasonic is striving to deliver solutions that are the right fit for each potential customer, by offering a wide variety of form factors, mounting options, software partnerships, connectivity solutions and more.”

Key Specifications Toughbook T1 Toughbook L1 Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU ARM Cortex-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU ARM Cortex-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo 5 inch display with 10 finger capacitive touch screen 7 inch display with 10 finger capacitive touch screen 5 ft drop shock registrant and designed to meet MIL-STD-810G standards 5 ft drop shock registrant and designed to meet MIL-STD-810G standards IP66 dust and water resistant design, IP68 (5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes) sealing IP65 dust and water resistant design, IP67 (3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes) sealing Barcode Scanner Barcode Scanner with native interface for portrait and landscape orientation Wi-Fi, multi-carrier voice and data with nano SIM card (WWAN model) Wi-Fi, multi-carrier data with nano SIM card (WWAN model) Optional gun grip and expandability via xPak port Future connectivity and feature options with xPak port

Pricing and Availability

The Toughbook L1 and Toughbook T1 will be available beginning at a suggested retail price of $1499.

The Panasonic Toughbook L1 and Toughbook T1 come with a comprehensive 1 year warranty and an optional 3 year warranty, along with 24/7 IT support.

Sales inquiries for Panasonic Toughbook mobile computers and tablets should be directed to [email protected] or 877-803-8492.

For complete product details, please visit na.panasonic.com/ToughbookT1 & na.panasonic.com/ToughbookL1.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine’s Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.

