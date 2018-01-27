Log in
Pantera : The Metal Mayhem at Dimebash 2018 by ocweekly.com

01/27/2018 | 01:54am CET

Despite being largely regarded as one of the greatest guitarist in heavy metal for his contributions in Pantera, his legacy can't help but include his larger than life personality, and as his brother and longtime drummer Vinnie Paul would say, a heart as big as Texas.

Now, more than a decade later, metal fans gather in celebration on Thursday evening to show respect for their lost icon, and to put a resounding cap on the first day of NAMM 2018. Hosted by radio personality and 'natural born headbanger' Jose Mangin and held at the Observatory in Santa Ana. I could tell it was going to be a good turnout when my parking location was so far from the venue, it had me bemoaning the fact that I hadn't yet downloaded an app on my phone for counting steps, something I should be doing every year NAMM rolls around.

Read the entire article here:
http://www.ocweekly.com/music/the-rise-of-zhavia-a-look-inside-foxs-fiercest-competitor-on-the-four-8723570

Pantera published this content on 26 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2018 00:54:03 UTC.

