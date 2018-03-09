Park North Real Estate is proud to announce Mairin Haley is a finalist for National Association of REALTORS® 30 Under 30! 

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



a finalist for National Association of REALTORS® 30 Under 30





What is 30 Under 30?

Each May/June, REALTOR® Magazine features 30 rising young stars in the real estate industry. In determining who makes the 30 Under 30 list, REALTOR® Magazine staff looks for candidates who are successful in the real estate business and have demonstrated skill, success, creativity, and leadership in their careers.

For more information about rising young stars of the real estate industry, visit: http://realtormag.realtor.org/30-under-30/about

Experienced REALTOR®, Mairin Haley happily serves the beautiful area of San Francisco with Park North Real Estate. Thanks to Mairin’s passion for the real estate business, she always strives to find her clients the exact home they’re looking for. Mairin’s clients appreciate her honesty, integrity, and incredible work ethic.



Being a Northern California native, Mairin has been in and out of San Francisco her whole life and knows each neighborhood like the back of her hand. Prior to Mairin’s career as a real estate agent she worked in banking. Over the years she climbed the ladder in the banking world and handled the many aspects of finance. Mairin’s extensive knowledge in investment banking, and her impeccable people skills, set her up for great success as a real estate agent. Mairin understands what goes into investments and knows how much her clients put on the line when purchasing a home; which is why she works so hard to ensure they get everything they deserve.



Mairin Haley works hard to give her clients the most productive, enjoyable, and seamless experience possible when buying or selling a home. With customer satisfaction as her highest priority, there’s no doubt she can find you the house you’ve always hoped for.

