Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Park North Real Estate is proud to announce Mairin Haley is a finalist for National Association of REALTORS® 30 Under 30! 

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 01:46am CET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mairin Haley
a finalist for National Association of REALTORS® 30 Under 30


What is 30 Under 30?
Each May/June, REALTOR® Magazine features 30 rising young stars in the real estate industry. In determining who makes the 30 Under 30 list, REALTOR® Magazine staff looks for candidates who are successful in the real estate business and have demonstrated skill, success, creativity, and leadership in their careers.

For more information about rising young stars of the real estate industry, visit: http://realtormag.realtor.org/30-under-30/about

Experienced REALTOR®, Mairin Haley happily serves the beautiful area of San Francisco with Park North Real Estate. Thanks to Mairin’s passion for the real estate business, she always strives to find her clients the exact home they’re looking for. Mairin’s clients appreciate her honesty, integrity, and incredible work ethic. 

Being a Northern California native, Mairin has been in and out of San Francisco her whole life and knows each neighborhood like the back of her hand. Prior to Mairin’s career as a real estate agent she worked in banking. Over the years she climbed the ladder in the banking world and handled the many aspects of finance. Mairin’s extensive knowledge in investment banking, and her impeccable people skills, set her up for great success as a real estate agent. Mairin understands what goes into investments and knows how much her clients put on the line when purchasing a home; which is why she works so hard to ensure they get everything they deserve. 

Mairin Haley works hard to give her clients the most productive, enjoyable, and seamless experience possible when buying or selling a home. With customer satisfaction as her highest priority, there’s no doubt she can find you the house you’ve always hoped for.

Contact Info
Mairin Haley
Park North Real Estate
Cell: 415.640.4427
[email protected]

2002 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aOpawica Explorations Inc. Announces Drill Program at McWatters Property, near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
NE
02:16aOPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. : Announces Drill Program at McWatters Property, near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec
AQ
02:12aOklahoma’s Hallman Grabs Lead on Day One of FLW Tour at Lake Lanier presented by Ranger Boats
GL
02:10aTAHOE RESOURCES : Guatemalan Constitutional Court Requests Additional Information
PR
02:10aUniversal Moulding Issued Patent for New Self-Locking OCTG Pin Protector
NE
02:09aMatchaah Holdings Appoints PCAOB Registered CPA Firm to Initiate Audit
AQ
02:06aSTORE CAPITAL : Announces Pricing of $350 Million Public Offering of 4.50% Senior Notes Due 2028
BU
02:05aUS GEOTHERMAL : U.S. Geothermal reports 4Q loss
AQ
02:03aMarathon Oil Vends Libyan Assets to Streamline Portfolio
AQ
02:03aAre Solar Stocks in Free Fall Post-Trump's 30% Tariff Slam?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on strong dollar, signs of build at U.S. hub
2TESLA'S $2.6 BILLION STOCK AWARD FOR MUSK IS TOO HIGH: ISS
3ALUMINIUM : Trump sets steel and aluminium tariffs, Mexico, Canada exempted
4TESLA : TESLA : chief executive asks Trump for 'fair outcome' on China trade
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Boeing has 'cash horsepower' for targeted acquisitions - CEO

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.