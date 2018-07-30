Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Appointment of Colin Chapin

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT') (TSX:PAR.UN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Colin J. Chapin CPA, CA has been appointed an Independent Trustee of the REIT.



Mr. Chapin is a seasoned finance executive with significant experience in private equity, public company and professional firm environments. Since November 2006, he has advised on and acted as shareholder representative in respect of numerous real estate related private equity investments. Prior to that he was the CFO and Secretary of Trizec Canada Inc., a TSX listed public real estate holding company, which was created (along with Trizec Properties, the 2nd largest US publicly traded office REIT) from the reorganization of TrizecHahn Corp, where he was SVP taxation. Before joining Trizec in November of 1997, he was a Tax Partner at PwC (formerly Coopers & Lybrand) where he specialized in international, M&A and insolvency related tax matters. He currently serves on the board of LSE listed Secure Property Development & Investments Plc. He also serves on the board of the Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thompson Hall.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 34 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For further information please contact:



Partners REIT Investor Relations

1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401

[email protected]

Partners REIT

Jane Domenico

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 855-3313 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust