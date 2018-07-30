Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust : Announces Appointment of Colin Chapin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 09:37pm CEST

TORONTO, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'REIT') (TSX:PAR.UN) is pleased to announce that Mr. Colin J. Chapin CPA, CA has been appointed an Independent Trustee of the REIT.

Mr. Chapin is a seasoned finance executive with significant experience in private equity, public company and professional firm environments. Since November 2006, he has advised on and acted as shareholder representative in respect of numerous real estate related private equity investments. Prior to that he was the CFO and Secretary of Trizec Canada Inc., a TSX listed public real estate holding company, which was created (along with Trizec Properties, the 2nd largest US publicly traded office REIT) from the reorganization of TrizecHahn Corp, where he was SVP taxation. Before joining Trizec in November of 1997, he was a Tax Partner at PwC (formerly Coopers & Lybrand) where he specialized in international, M&A and insolvency related tax matters. He currently serves on the board of LSE listed Secure Property Development & Investments Plc. He also serves on the board of the Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thompson Hall.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 34 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For further information please contact:

Partners REIT Investor Relations
1 (844) 474-9620 ext. 401
[email protected]

Partners REIT
Jane Domenico
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 855-3313 ext. 401

Source: Partners Real Estate Investment Trust

Disclaimer

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 19:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pAKERS BIOSCIENCES INC : AKER NOTICE: Pawar Law Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - AKER
AC
03:48pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 30
DJ
03:48pQUALCOMM : Pomerantz Law Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - QCOM
AC
03:47pVBARE IBERIAN PROPERTIES SOCIMI : Resolution adopted by the Board of Directors for the distribution of share premium
PU
03:47pAlexa Rostovksy Joins Talk Project, a Summer 2018 Peer-to-Peer Sexual Violence Prevention Program for Los Angeles High School Students
AC
03:47pROCKWELL MEDICAL INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. - RMTI
AC
03:46pCanadian dollar climbs to seven-week high on NAFTA optimism, oil rally
RE
03:46pSIBANYE GOLD LTD : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited  SBGL
AC
03:46pUNUM GROUP : NOTICE: Pawar Reminds of Important August 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action - UNM
AC
03:44pHAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND : Starts Work Programs in the BC Golden Triangle
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again
2SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
3CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
4TELECOM EGYPT COMPANY : TELECOM EGYPT :, Liquid Telecom to Complete First Fibre Network From Cape to Cairo
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.