Pat DiCapo Acquires Securities of CDN MSolar Corp.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2017) - Pasquale DiCapo (the "Acquirer") announces that he has acquired (the "Acquisition") ownership and control of an aggregate of 3,075,800 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of CDN MSolar Corp. (the "Company") on December 29, 2017.

The Acquirer held no common shares or other securities of the Company prior to the Acquisition. The Subject Shares represented approximately 14% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of December 29, 2017 immediately following the Acquisition.

The Subject Shares were acquired in a private purchase pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The aggregate consideration paid for the Subject Shares was $52,719.21, or approximately $0.0171 per Subject Share.

The Acquirer purchased the Subject Shares for investment reasons, and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the Company, but does not have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

Additional Information

The Acquirer's address is 130 King Street West, Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4. The address of the Company's head office is 5300 Lancing Road, Richmond, British Columbia V7C 3A1.