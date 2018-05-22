PathoQuest : Announces Enrollment of First Patient in IDENTIFY, a Prospective Clinical Study Assessing the Medico-Economic Benefit of iDTECT™ Blood for the Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infection in Immunocompromised Patients

PathoQuest, a genomic expert for biologics testing and a leader in
improving pathogen identification in clinical biological samples, today
announced the initiation and enrollment of the first patient in a
medico-economic study testing the company’s metagenomic iDTECT™ Blood
test. The IDENTIFY (NCT03364257)
trial will enroll approximately 100 adult and pediatric patients from
three Assistance Publique – Hôpitaux de Paris sites. The test will be
run in the Saint Louis Hospital Microbiology Department laboratory using
PathoQuest’s IVD
CE iDTECT Blood testing process.
IDENTIFY, a multicenter prospective study, will assess the performance
of iDTECT Blood to identify the causal pathogen for bloodstream
infection in patients treated for acute leukemia or receiving stem cell
transplants who develop febrile neutropenia, a key driver for increased
healthcare costs in these patient populations.
Results from iDTECT Blood will be compared to those from conventional
testing methods, which typically includes blood cultures or PCR testing.
Information on clinical and resource utilization will also be collected
for key dimensions associated with the management of patients with
febrile neutropenia. This includes the extent and repetition of tests
and procedures used for pathogen identification, antimicrobial strategy,
complications associated with antibiotics, the profile and clinical
evolution of bloodstream infection episodes, and the type of
hospitalization required during a 30-day period.
“Sequencing platforms are now more broadly available in academic
clinical microbiology laboratories. This gives us the appropriate
setting to assess the clinical performance of iDTECT Blood in conditions
very close to routine practice,” stated Dr. Jerôme Le Goff, Microbiology
Department, Saint Louis Hospital (Paris, France) and Microbiology
Coordinator for the study. “The broad spectrum of pathogens accessible
with this test should increase the rate of bacteria and virus
identification in deeply immuno-compromised patients and could reduce
the number of complementary procedures required when no pathogen is
identified with the conventional methods.”
All patients undergoing a stem cell transplant procedure or treated with
chemotherapy for an acute leukemia develop neutropenia, which increases
their susceptibility to infection and reduces their ability to
efficiently respond to such situations. Nearly all patients will
consequently present with at least one episode of febrile neutropenia.
The identification of a responsible pathogen remains a challenge in this
patient population and conventional testing techniques result in the
identification of a pathogen in only about 20% to 30% of patients. The
rapid administration of an appropriate antimicrobial regimen is an
essential step in infection control for these seriously ill patients for
whom bloodstream infection is a life-threatening condition, and in the
absence of microbiological information, broad spectrum antibiotics are
systematically used instead of targeted antibiotics. There is therefore
a need for improved microbiology diagnostic methods that have the
potential to enable a more personalized antimicrobial treatment strategy.
“In immunocompromised patients presenting with a suspicion of infection,
the identification of the responsible pathogen is often not possible
with current methods. This has an impact on the selection of the most
appropriate antimicrobial strategy,” said Professor Gérard Socié, Head
of the Stem Cell Transplantation Department at the Saint Louis Hospital
(Paris, France) and Coordinating Investigator for the study. “This trial
with iDTECT Blood will give us precise information on how this new test
could influence anti-infective strategy and ultimately patient
management.”
“The initiation of the IDENTIFY study underscores our commitment to
bringing new and innovative tests to microbiologists and clinicians,”
said Jean François Brepson, President and CEO of PathoQuest. “By
improving the identification of a causal pathogen, iDTECT will enable an
optimized and individualized care for immunocompromised patients with
suspected infections. This study is also an essential step for the path
to obtain full reimbursement for the test.”
About iDTECT™ Blood
PathoQuest has developed iDTECT Blood, the first and only clinical CE
IVD metagenomic test for infectious disease diagnosis. Using a single
blood sample, the test provides clinicians and microbiologists with a
culture-free method for detecting more than 1,200 bacterial or viral
pathogens in a turn-around time of 48 hours. The test is run in expert
microbiology laboratories, accredited for the method, which allows to
minimize the time between sampling and laboratory processing, and to
streamline the interactions and decision process between microbiologists
and the treating clinical team.
About PathoQuest
PathoQuest, a spin out of Institut Pasteur, is a life sciences company
offering a game changing metagenomics approach to improving pathogen
detection in biological samples. PathoQuest’s technology combines a
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) platform and a proprietary sample
preparation process which is applicable to several types of samples with
a proprietary pathogen genome sequence database and automated analysis
pipeline. The company’s solution provides microbiologists and clinicians
with a comprehensive analysis covering all known clinically relevant
human pathogens.
Based on the company’s technological platform, PathoQuest also offers
biopharmaceutical companies a disruptive approach to secure production
of biologics like vaccines and recombinant proteins. PathoQuest’s
Biological Genomic Services are currently being utilized by several
major biopharma companies. A strategic partnership has been recently
signed in that field with Charles River Laboratories.
