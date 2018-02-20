Log in
Patient Monitoring Device Market Global Briefing 2018 - North America Trailed Asia-Pacific by 1% Market Share in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/20/2018 | 12:59am CET

The "Patient Monitoring Device Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advances in wireless communications have enabled the development of small, intelligent and cost-effective medical sensor nodes. These nodes can be strategically placed on a patient's body to create a wireless medical body area network (MBAN). This network can continuously monitor various physiological signs and provide real-time feedback to the user and medical staff through SMS/E-mail. MBAN are particularly useful in large-scale in-field medical and behavioral studies and for patient monitoring in mass-casualty disasters.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the patient monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 32% market share. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 3% market share.

Scope

  • Markets Covered: Multi-parameter vital sign monitors, wireless ambulatory telemetry monitoring, telehealth monitoring, intracranial pressure devices, electromyography (EMG) devices, electroencephalography (EEG) monitors, cerebral oximetry devices, fetal and neonatal monitors, pulse oximetry devices, cardiac output monitoring devices and blood pressure monitors.
  • Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
  • Data: Market value in $ billions.
  • Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Siemens Healthineers
  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Dragerwerk
  • Medtronic Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2mq5c/patient?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
