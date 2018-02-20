Patient Monitoring Device Market Global Briefing 2018 - North America Trailed Asia-Pacific by 1% Market Share in 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Patient
Monitoring Device Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Technological advances in wireless communications have enabled the
development of small, intelligent and cost-effective medical sensor
nodes. These nodes can be strategically placed on a patient's body to
create a wireless medical body area network (MBAN). This network can
continuously monitor various physiological signs and provide real-time
feedback to the user and medical staff through SMS/E-mail. MBAN are
particularly useful in large-scale in-field medical and behavioral
studies and for patient monitoring in mass-casualty disasters.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the patient monitoring devices
market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. North America
was the second largest region accounting for around 32% market share.
Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 3% market share.
Scope
-
Markets Covered: Multi-parameter vital sign monitors, wireless
ambulatory telemetry monitoring, telehealth monitoring, intracranial
pressure devices, electromyography (EMG) devices,
electroencephalography (EEG) monitors, cerebral oximetry devices,
fetal and neonatal monitors, pulse oximetry devices, cardiac output
monitoring devices and blood pressure monitors.
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors,
key sub segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
Siemens Healthineers
-
GE Healthcare
-
Philips Healthcare
-
Dragerwerk
-
Medtronic Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2mq5c/patient?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005645/en/