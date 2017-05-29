Log in
Patrick Cudahy® and Green Bay Packers Renew Partnership

05/30/2017 | 04:01pm

CUDAHY, Wis., May 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrick Cudahy®, the Home of Sweet Apple-Wood Smoked Flavor™, is once again teaming up with the Green Bay Packers for the upcoming NFL season. The number-one bacon in the state of Wisconsin is renewing its partnership with the team, maintaining its designation as the “Official Bacon of the Green Bay Packers” and the “Official Bacon of Lambeau Field.”

Patrick Cudahy and Green Bay Packers Renew Partnership
“Official Bacon of the Green Bay Packers” and the “Official Bacon of Lambeau Field.”


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64ab7214-b3ad-4baa-9e26-8ffda9b2e89e

A new mobile marketing tour is also in the works, bringing the brand’s one-of-a-kind flavors to its fans throughout Wisconsin. Samples, coupons, giveaways, and a consumer sweepstakes will highlight the “Pack Wagon” tour, which will visit retail stores and festivals this summer.

“Patrick Cudahy, Wisconsin, and the Green Bay Packers are inseparable. We are honored to partner with the Packers for a second season,” said Bud Matthews, Patrick Cudahy brand senior vice president for Smithfield Foods. “Packers fans are unlike any other in sports, and we are looking forward to bringing our brand experience to the team’s loyal fan base throughout the state with our new ‘Pack Wagon.’”

As part of the partnership, the Patrick Cudahy Pack House will return to Lambeau Field for the upcoming season. The bacon-centric concession stand will once again feature recipes created by Patrick Cudahy Brand Ambassador and Packers Executive Chef, Heath Barbato. The Pack House will showcase the brand’s new Black Forest Bacon this year, along with the unmistakable flavor of sweet apple-wood smoked bacon.

The Green Bay Packers are excited to continue our partnership with Patrick Cudahy,” said Chad Watson, the Packers Director of Sales and Business Development. “We are thrilled to once again provide Patrick Cudahy’s unique offerings for our fans at Lambeau Field.”

The Patrick Cudahy Pack House will be open for business on game days during the 2017 season at Lambeau Field. Fans can find the concession stand on the lower concourse outside section 124.

For more information about Patrick Cudahy, please visit www.patrickcudahy.com or www.Facebook.com/PatrickCudahyMeats.

Patrick Cudahy is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Patrick Cudahy
For more than 129 years, families throughout the Midwest have known the name Patrick Cudahy as one they can count on for quality, value and for the unmistakable flavor of Sweet Apple Wood. Our product line includes fully cooked and traditional bacon, bacon pieces and toppings, dry sausage, pepperoni, ham, deli, and sliced meats.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan's Famous, Farmland, Armour, John Morrell, Cook's, Kretschmar, Gwaltney, Curly's, Margherita, Carando, Healthy Ones, Krakus, Morliny and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com

Contact:

Leah Rubertino
Breaking Limits for Patrick Cudahy
2137 South Blvd., Suite 200
Charlotte, N.C. 28203
Direct: (704) 766-9064
Cell: (626) 676-3735
E-Mail: [email protected]

© GlobeNewswire 2017
