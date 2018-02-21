Company News

Patriot Gold: Permitting In Place For Nevada Drilling Program

February 20, 2018

Las Vegas, Nevada - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL) (OTC: PGOL) provided the following update today to shareholders.

Permitting is in place for Patriot's 2018 drilling program on its Windy Peak gold project in Nevada. Patriot has identified several drilling targets, and is in the process of selecting a drilling contractor.

The Windy Peak gold project ('Windy Peak') is located approximately 5 1/2 miles south of Middlegate, and is approximately 45 miles southeast of Fallon. Windy Peak is situated in a gold-producing region which hosts such deposits as the Paradise Peak and Rawhide, near the edge of the Walker Lane, a northwest trending belt hosting numerous producing mines.

Exploration on and around the Windy Peak has included geologic mapping, rock chip sampling, sagebrush biogeochemistry, VLF-EM, VLF-resistivity and magnetic geophysical surveys, and reverse circulation drilling. Various companies, including Terraco Gold Corp, Solitario Resources, Red Star Gold, Pegasus Gold Corp, Rio Tinto, and Kennecott, have conducted drilling on and around the property over several decades, with more than 70 holes drilled. Limited small-scale mining activities have been conducted by various private parties since the 1940's.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of future plans, objectives or expectations of Patriot Gold Corp. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Patriot's plans include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities will not be consistent with Patriot's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue Patriot's programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental requirements; timeliness of civil government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Patriot with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Patriot has made numerous assumptions, including that Patriot's future exploration programs will proceed as planned and within budget. Patriot expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. More information is included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be accessed through the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov