Patti Brennan Ranks # 8 in Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors State By State

WEST CHESTER, Penn., March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial’s President & CEO Patti Brennan has moved up the ranks to the # 8 spot in Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisors State by State ranking. The annual Top 1,200 ranking highlights Top Advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. This is the most far reaching listing, encompassing all advisors from independent firms like Key Financial, to big Wall Street firms.



President & CEO Patti Brennan





The annual ranking is assembled from extensive research examining assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and quality of the advisors’ practices. Investment performance is a case by case basis, however evaluations include examination of regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves.

Patti Brennan has been a standout in the Barron’s rankings every year for the past 12 years, gaining recognition in the Top 100 Women Wealth Advisors as well as the Top 1,200. In addition to this, Brennan has also been recognized by Forbes as the # 4 Best in-State-Advisors and the 15th top Women Wealth Advisor in the United States (2017).

“This ranking is a true reflection of the dedication and desire of every member of our team here at Key Financial to deliver a standard of excellence shared by every one of our clients,” states Bernadette Hunter, Director of Communications. “It is truly a pleasure to work with the brightest minds in the industry and of course it is wonderful that their hard work, on behalf of our clients, is recognized by Barron’s!”

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Cuddle My Kids. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council, SEEDCO and Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for almost 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the “little details” on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms.

Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm’s planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.



*The Forbes ranking of America's Top Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

The Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors is an independent listing produced by the Financial Times (March, 2016). The FT 400 is based on data gathered from firms and verified by broker-dealer home offices, regulatory disclosures, and the FT’s research. The listing reflects each advisor’s performance in six primary areas, including assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, experience, credentials and accessibility as identified by the FT. Neither the brokerages nor the advisors pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 400.

The “Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 1200” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among the factors that advisors are assessed include their assets under management, revenues, the quality of service provided to clients, and their adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.



The “Barron’s Winner’s Circle Top 100” is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in “best practices” of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

Contact:

Bernadette Hunter

Director of Communications

(610)429-9050

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccf3c369-3f3a-405d-83a8-8ab20afa8402