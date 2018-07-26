Log in
Paul Cook : Cook Hosts Meeting with the Foreign Trade Minister of Ecuador

07/26/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

Washington, D.C. - Rep. Paul Cook (CA-08), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, hosted a meeting with Members of Congress and Foreign Trade Minister of Ecuador, Pablo Campana Saenz, to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and energy cooperation, the importance of addressing U.S.-bound illegal drugs and precursor chemicals, China's activities in the region, and the crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Chairman Cook: 'Our two countries have greatly improved our ties over the last year. Vice President Pence's visit last month underscores the value the U.S. places on stronger relations with Ecuador, and I applaud President Moreno's efforts to tackle corruption, improve conditions for investment and trade, and strengthen our security cooperation. Ecuador possesses huge energy and agriculture opportunities and is a dollarized economy, and I believe that continued efforts to improve legal certainty, tax predictability, and freedom of the press are key for greater U.S. business investment. In the days ahead, I look forward to a greater partnership with Ecuador as we seek to tackle shared security threats and advance democracy and human rights in Venezuela and Nicaragua.'

Disclaimer

Paul Cook published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:45:04 UTC
