Paul Cook : Cook Hosts Meeting with the Foreign Trade Minister of Ecuador

Washington, D.C. - Rep. Paul Cook (CA-08), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere, hosted a meeting with Members of Congress and Foreign Trade Minister of Ecuador, Pablo Campana Saenz, to discuss bilateral trade, investment, and energy cooperation, the importance of addressing U.S.-bound illegal drugs and precursor chemicals, China's activities in the region, and the crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Chairman Cook: 'Our two countries have greatly improved our ties over the last year. Vice President Pence's visit last month underscores the value the U.S. places on stronger relations with Ecuador, and I applaud President Moreno's efforts to tackle corruption, improve conditions for investment and trade, and strengthen our security cooperation. Ecuador possesses huge energy and agriculture opportunities and is a dollarized economy, and I believe that continued efforts to improve legal certainty, tax predictability, and freedom of the press are key for greater U.S. business investment. In the days ahead, I look forward to a greater partnership with Ecuador as we seek to tackle shared security threats and advance democracy and human rights in Venezuela and Nicaragua.'