Paul Quinn College : Names Plano, Texas as First Site of Urban Work College Network

College Launches National Network of Urban Work Colleges in the ‘City of
Excellence’
NTT DATA Services, Liberty Mutual, Ampex Brands, FedEx Office, JCPenney,
JPMorgan Chase, McDonald’s, Aimbridge Hospitality anchor expansion
Paul Quinn College (Paul Quinn), the creator of the Urban Work College
and one of the most innovative colleges in America, will open the
inaugural site of its Urban Work College Network in Plano, Texas
beginning the 2018-19 academic year.
PQC-Plano represents the first site in the planned national expansion of
Paul Quinn’s Urban Work College Model (Model). The Model aims to
eradicate poverty through combining higher education with access to
quality jobs, secure housing, and reduced student loan burden. Paul
Quinn first experimented with the Model in 2013 and was designated by
the Department of Education as the ninth federally-recognized Work
College in 2017. Since the implementation of the Model, Paul Quinn has
reduced tuition and fees by almost $10,000, lowered the average debt of
its graduates by more than $30,000, and significantly improved student
retention and graduation rates.
PQC-Plano also marks the debut of a new college campus experience.
PQC-Plano eschews the typically high overhead costs associated with
maintaining a traditional college physical plant. Instead, Paul Quinn
will house its students in apartments and appeal to its corporate
partners to provide both internships and classroom space. The savings
generated by this Model will go directly to its students.
“We are incredibly grateful to have found such an amazing partner for
our first expansion site,” stated Paul Quinn president, Michael Sorrell.
“Mayor LaRosiliere and the corporate community in Plano have been both
welcoming and visionary. With these types of friends and partners, there
is no limit to what can be accomplished. We are truly excited about what
the opening of PQC-Plano and the implementation of our new campus
experience will mean for both our students and the rest of the country.”
Plano Mayor Harry A. LaRosiliere shared, "This announcement marks yet
another reminder of Plano’s excellence and why we are the city of choice
for innovation, inclusion, and prosperity. What's most exciting with
Paul Quinn College's Plano arrival is the demonstration of educators,
businesses, and civic leaders collaborating to transform the lives of
our youth."
PARTNERS
NTT DATA Services, Liberty Mutual, Ampex Brands, FedEx Office, JCPenney,
JPMorgan Chase, McDonald’s, and Aimbridge Hospitality are the founding
foundational partners for PQC-Plano. These corporations have committed
to offering paid internship opportunities for Paul Quinn students. By
participating in the educational development of Paul Quinn students,
these corporate partners will not only expand their footprint in the DFW
area, but they will build a talent pipeline that generates access to a
diverse group of motivated and talented students.
“When we think about growing Liberty Mutual, we leverage our university
partners to sustain the growth needed to keep candidates coming to the
company. We want to fuel innovation in the classroom; so we build
partnerships with schools like Paul Quinn College,” said Maura Quinn,
AVP, Campus Recruiting Programs for Liberty Mutual Insurance. “When we
get these types of opportunities, it is most beneficial because we
provide real work experience that will compliment what they are learning
in the classroom.”
CORPORATE WORK PROGRAM
The Model is built upon the Paul Quinn Corporate Work Program that
provides students with substantive, paid work experiences. The majority
of the funds that students earn are used for tuition and living
expenses. In addition to providing students the option of graduating
from college with less than $10,000 in student debt, the Program helps
students develop the necessary skills, habits, and experiences to be
competitive in a 21st century job market.
“The Urban Work College Model developed by Paul Quinn College is a
groundbreaking innovation in higher education, and we are excited to be
part of it,” said John McCain, Chairman of NTT DATA Services. “The
program will bring benefits not only to our company and students but
also can enhance quality of life in the broader community. We support
this model whole-heartedly and encourage other companies to get
involved.”
When PQC-Plano is functioning at full capacity, it will create hundreds
of internship opportunities for Paul Quinn students and connect the
college with the growing corporate communities in the City of Plano and
Collin County.
ABOUT PAUL QUINN COLLEGE
Paul Quinn College, one of the most innovative small colleges in
America, is a private, faith-based, four-year, liberal arts-inspired
college that was founded on April 4, 1872 by a group of African
Methodist Episcopal Church preachers in Austin, Texas. The school’s
original purpose was to educate freed slaves and their offspring. Today,
Paul Quinn has become a model for urban higher education by focusing on
academic rigor, experiential learning, and entrepreneurship. The College
proudly educates students of all races and socio-economic classes under
the banner of its institutional ethos, WE over Me. Its mission is to
provide a quality, faith-based education that addresses the academic,
social, and Christian development of its students. The College’s
president, Michael Sorrell, was recently named one of Fortune
magazine's World’s
50 Greatest Leaders in 2018 and the HBCU Male President of the Year
by HBCU Digest for a record third time.
For more information on enrollment in either the Plano or Dallas campus
or for how to partner with Paul Quinn College, please visit http://www.pqc.edu/.
