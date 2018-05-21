Pavilion Data Announces the Industry’s First NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) Array for Modern Rack-Scale Applications

Pavilion Data Systems, an industry leader in NVMe-oF storage
technologies, today announced the industry’s first NVMe-oF storage array
for rack-scale modern applications. Pavilion’s small, fast, simple and
purpose-built platform provides the performance of direct-attached
storage with the flexibility, manageability, and economics of shared
storage for modern rack-scale applications.
Pavilion Data also announced its second round of funding, bringing the
company’s total funding to $33 million. The company is welcoming two new
investors: Korea Investment Partners and DAG Ventures. Existing
investors Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Artiman Ventures and SK
Telecom also participated in this round. The company will use the
additional financing to expand its global customer base, increase its
product offering, and accelerate sales and marketing efforts.
"In order to deliver continuously increasing customer expectations, we
must identify and adopt transformative technologies that improve
application performance while lowering costs," said Keith Martin,
director, Cloud Capacity Engineering at ServiceNow. "Pavilion Data’s
high-density, low-latency NVMe-oF storage array is an innovative
solution, and we are evaluating the potential performance, management
and cost advantages that it represents to our current infrastructure."
“Pavilion Data’s bold and innovative approach to solving globally
pervasive rack-scale storage problems embodies the game-changing
approach Korea Investment Partners (KIP) seeks out,” said Songwoo Lee,
president and executive director of Korea Investment Partners. Lee
continued, “KIP is excited for the opportunity to join Pavilion Data for
its next exciting phase of growth, which will undoubtedly revolutionize
rack-scale storage design."
“DAG Ventures prides itself on collaborating with companies such as
Pavilion Data that have proven technology, a growing customer base and
are ready for scale,” said Greg Williams, managing director at DAG
Ventures. “Pavilion’s numerous customer engagements with Fortune 500
technology leaders around the world are a validation of the value this
technology brings to the enterprise.”
“The emerging rack-scale flash market where Pavilion Data plays is the
fastest growing segment in the enterprise storage market today,” said
Eric Burgener, research vice president of storage at IDC. “Rack-scale
flash solutions deliver extremely low latency at scale, a need that
applies to a number of different workloads. Over the next several years,
the revenue growth in this market will benefit significantly from the
increasing use IDC is seeing of real-time big data analytics and very
high-performance databases in the enterprise.”
“Shared storage was first introduced in the early-nineties to solve
critical scalability and manageability challenges of direct attached
storage,” said Gurpreet Singh, CEO of Pavilion Data. “For modern,
massively-parallel applications, the rationale for moving from DAS to
shared storage is even more pronounced due to massive growth in data.
Pavilion addresses the scalability issues of this application
infrastructure by bringing the flexibility of shared storage to
rack-scale deployments without compromising performance.”
About Pavilion Data Systems
Pavilion Data Systems empowers organizations to make better decisions,
faster. Pavilion’s ultra-fast, rack-scale NVMe-over-Fabric Storage Array
ingests, processes, stores and serves an order of magnitude more data
for massively-parallel, modern applications. Pavilion’s solutions enable
Internet and SaaS companies, cloud service providers and enterprises to
deliver business-critical applications at the speed of direct-attached
storage, yet with the economics, reliability, manageability and data
services of shared storage. To find out more, visit www.paviliondata.com
or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/paviliondata.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005410/en/