Pearl Oriental Oil : DISCLOSURE UNDER 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE UNDER 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 24 January 2018, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Burberlon Vantage Capital Limited ("Burberlon") in respect of a loan in a principal amount of HK$30 million. The Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company received a repayment demand letter dated 3 August 2018 from Burberlon, requesting the Company to repay the outstanding principal amount and the interest accured under the Loan Agreement, in a total sum of approximately HK$32 million, and if such amount is not repaid within 5 business days of the repayment demand letter, Burberlon might proceed for the winding up of the Company.

The Company is seeking for legal advice on the matter and will keep the market informed by way of announcement in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Fan Amy Lizhen Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry and Mr. Tang Yau Sing.

