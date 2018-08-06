Log in
Pearl Oriental Oil : DISCLOSURE UNDER 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION

08/06/2018 | 12:11pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 632)

DISCLOSURE UNDER 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

AND

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Pearl Oriental Oil Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

On 24 January 2018, the Company entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with Burberlon Vantage Capital Limited ("Burberlon") in respect of a loan in a principal amount of HK$30 million. The Board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that the Company received a repayment demand letter dated 3 August 2018 from Burberlon, requesting the Company to repay the outstanding principal amount and the interest accured under the Loan Agreement, in a total sum of approximately HK$32 million, and if such amount is not repaid within 5 business days of the repayment demand letter, Burberlon might proceed for the winding up of the Company.

The Company is seeking for legal advice on the matter and will keep the market informed by way of announcement in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited

Fan Amy Lizhen Chairlady and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 6 August 2018

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Fan Amy Lizhen, Mr. Cheung Kam Shing, Terry and Mr. Tang Yau Sing.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Pearl Oriental Oil Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
