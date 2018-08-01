Pediatric-focused home health services expand across Wisconsin

Pediatric Home Service opens Milwaukee office to serve children with medical complexities

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service, PHS, has expanded home health care services across Wisconsin, opening a Milwaukee location to provide home-based services for children with complex medical conditions. The independent health care company works closely and seamlessly with health care providers, patients and their families so that children requiring advanced respiratory care or enteral nutrition can successfully and safely thrive at home.

“We’ve been serving families with respiratory therapy in western Wisconsin for nearly 30 years,” said Mark Hamman, president of PHS. “Our Milwaukee satellite location supports our providers’ requests to provide services throughout Wisconsin, with continued support from our entire, dedicated team of experts.”

The Milwaukee PHS location will offer respiratory therapy and equipment, with high-tech respiratory care provided by neonatal pediatric specialists who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Clinicians will support enteral nutrition, ensuring each individual care plan is safely carried out in the home setting. PHS provides technical support and is available to help clients order their supply of specialized products and equipment.

The company was founded on the belief that kids with medical complexities have the best chance to thrive at home, with their families. PHS currently supports more than 5,000 children and their families in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Iowa and eastern North and South Dakota. Since 1990, thousands of PHS kids have thrived at home, outliving expectations of what are traditionally childhood diseases and successfully transitioning to adulthood.

“We’re looking forward to getting more Wisconsin kids out of the hospital,” added Hamman. “Our goal is to help them safely thrive while living the fullest life possible, at home and with their families.”

The Milwaukee office opens on August 6, 2018 at W239N2890 Pewaukee Rd. Pewaukee, WI 53072. (414)-323-8747.

About Pediatric Home Service

Based in St. Paul, Minn., Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company that helps children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they're most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service has been partnering with health care professionals and family caregivers for more than two decades to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with special medical needs.

Katlyn Bourget Sr. Digital & PR Specialist at PHS 651-789-0937 [email protected]