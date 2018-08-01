Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pediatric-focused home health services expand across Wisconsin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:06pm CEST

Pediatric Home Service opens Milwaukee office to serve children with medical complexities

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Home Service, PHS, has expanded home health care services across Wisconsin, opening a Milwaukee location to provide home-based services for children with complex medical conditions. The independent health care company works closely and seamlessly with health care providers, patients and their families so that children requiring advanced respiratory care or enteral nutrition can successfully and safely thrive at home.

“We’ve been serving families with respiratory therapy in western Wisconsin for nearly 30 years,” said Mark Hamman, president of PHS. “Our Milwaukee satellite location supports our providers’ requests to provide services throughout Wisconsin, with continued support from our entire, dedicated team of experts.” 

The Milwaukee PHS location will offer respiratory therapy and equipment, with high-tech respiratory care provided by neonatal pediatric specialists who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Clinicians will support enteral nutrition, ensuring each individual care plan is safely carried out in the home setting. PHS provides technical support and is available to help clients order their supply of specialized products and equipment.

The company was founded on the belief that kids with medical complexities have the best chance to thrive at home, with their families. PHS currently supports more than 5,000 children and their families in Minnesota, Wisconsin, northern Iowa and eastern North and South Dakota.  Since 1990, thousands of PHS kids have thrived at home, outliving expectations of what are traditionally childhood diseases and successfully transitioning to adulthood.

“We’re looking forward to getting more Wisconsin kids out of the hospital,” added Hamman. “Our goal is to help them safely thrive while living the fullest life possible, at home and with their families.”

The Milwaukee office opens on August 6, 2018 at W239N2890 Pewaukee Rd. Pewaukee, WI 53072. (414)-323-8747.

About Pediatric Home Service
Based in St. Paul, Minn., Pediatric Home Service is an independent pediatric home care company that helps children with medical complexities and technology dependencies live safely and successfully where they're most comfortable, at home with their families, rather than in a hospital. Pediatric Home Service has been partnering with health care professionals and family caregivers for more than two decades to deliver compassionate, specialized, high-quality care to children with special medical needs. 

Katlyn Bourget                                                                                  
Sr. Digital & PR Specialist at PHS                                                   
651-789-0937                                                                                   
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:13pINVENTIVA : to Present the Latest Findings in its RORγ program at the 256th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society
PU
08:13pGET STOKED, VIRGINIA BEACH : Shake Shack burgers are coming
AQ
08:13pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited
BU
08:12pPROFNET : Experts Available on California's Gas Tax, STEM Education, More
PR
08:11pFORD MOTOR : Canada auto sales fall in July, tariff worries loom
RE
08:11pUNUM GROUP : IMPORTANT DEADLINE NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Unum Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pQUALCOMM : AUGUST 7 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against QUALCOMM Incorporated and Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : AUGUST 10 DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ormat Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
AC
08:11pLINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY : Acquires Newport Beach Office Tower; 1500 Quail is the Latest Asset in Growing Orange County Portfolio
BU
08:10pCONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE : World Market Outlook to 2022 - Key Players are Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Oracle, PlanGrid, The Sage Group, and Trimble - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Reports Higher 2Q After-Tax Profit, Sales, Despite Diesel Hit
2BAIDU : China Baidu's second quarter exceeds expectations, powered by ad sales growth
3INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : Zara Stores Supply Online -- WSJ
4BNP PARIBAS : BNP PARIBAS : 2Q Net Profit Largely Stable, Beating Expectations
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank optimistic about economy as profit jumps

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.