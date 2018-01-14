Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : About PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight...

About PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight...

PRESS STATEMENT

We're sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018). All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board.

We will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.

With best regards,

Pegasus Airlines