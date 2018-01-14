Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi : About PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight...

About PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight...
PRESS STATEMENT
We're sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon flight scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a Runway Excursion Incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018). All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board.
We will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.
With best regards,
Pegasus Airlines
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS published this content on 14 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
