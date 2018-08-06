Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pelican House Mining Plc - Investment Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 10:29am CEST

Pelican House Mining plc

(the “Company” or “Pelican House Mining”)

Investment in Botswana, Southern Africa

Pelican House Mining has acquired an interest in Kalahari Key Mineral Exploration (Pty) Limited (“KKME”) in a capital increase recently conducted by the latter company.

Following the announcement on 19th June 2018 of an investment in Mighty Oaks Explorations Ltd. in Uganda, Pelican House Mining is pleased to announce that it has made an investment in a battery minerals exploration company KKME, which explores in Botswana for nickel (“Ni.”) and platinum group elements (“PGE”); KKME holds two prospecting licences within the Molopo Farms Complex, a large intrusion with proven potential for Ni. and PGE, straddling the border of Botswana and the Republic of South Africa.

The Company is a co-investor in KKME together with Two Shields Investments PLC (“TSI”) and others; TSI’s regulatory news service announcement of 3rd August 2018 https://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TSI/13742417.html provides additional background information on KKME.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chief Executive Officer,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 6th August 2018

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content. 

Enquiries:

Pelican House Mining plc:               Simon Grant-Rennick
E-mail:     [email protected]  
Tel:           + 44 797 325 3124

           Mark Jackson
E-mail:     [email protected] 
Tel              +44 1482 794654

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:     Graham Atthill-Beck
E-mail:     [email protected] / [email protected] 
Tel:          +44 20 7464 4091
Mob:      +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

           Brinsley Holman
E-mail:      [email protected] 
Tel:             +44 20 7464 4098

ENDS.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:45aCISCO : 5520 wireless controllers, replace existing Cisco 5508 wireless controllers, replace primary switches
AQ
04:45aDANSKE BANK SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME : transactions in week 31
AQ
04:44aENGIE : to build 8 hybrid solar power plants in Gabon The project will save the country 1 million litres of fuel oil per year, or 2,600 tonnes of CO2, and reduce generation costs by 30%
AQ
04:43aAXA unit signs first tenant for tallest City of London building
RE
04:42aHOPE4CANCER REAL PATIENT REVIEWS : How This Alternative Cancer Treatment Center is Turning The Medical Community On Its Head
AQ
04:41aTERRA CAPITAL : Completion of partial compulsory redemption
PU
04:41aCONSORT MEDICAL : Form 8.3 - Consort Medical plc
PU
04:41aLEGAL & GENERAL : Home Finance announces new partnership with Virgin Money
PU
04:41aMARKS AND SPENCER : & Spencer selects True to drive digital innovation agenda
PU
04:41aHSBC : Bank Malta sustains dividend, shifts focus to growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.