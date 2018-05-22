PellePharm : to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

PellePharm, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to
targeting rare dermatologic conditions at their source, announced that
chief executive officer and president of PellePharm, Sanuj K. Ravindran,
M.D., will present a company overview at the UBS Global Healthcare
Conference: Tuesday, May 22, at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York
in New York, NY.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's
website at www.pellepharm.com.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on the PellePharm website for
at least two weeks following the presentation.
About PellePharm
Founded by world leaders in hedgehog pathway signaling, PellePharm is a
biotechnology company committed to targeting hedgehog-driven diseases,
including Gorlin Syndrome and Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCCs), at their
source. PellePharm’s mission is to improve the quality of life for those
suffering from Gorlin Syndrome and BCCs by providing an easy-to-use
topical solution that eliminates the need for regular, painful
surgeries. Topical patidegib is a first-in-class topical gel formulation
of a proprietary hedgehog inhibitor.
