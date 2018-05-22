Log in
PellePharm : to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

05/22/2018 | 12:27am CEST

PellePharm, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to targeting rare dermatologic conditions at their source, announced that chief executive officer and president of PellePharm, Sanuj K. Ravindran, M.D., will present a company overview at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference: Tuesday, May 22, at 2:30 p.m. ET at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the company's website at www.pellepharm.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the PellePharm website for at least two weeks following the presentation.

About PellePharm

Founded by world leaders in hedgehog pathway signaling, PellePharm is a biotechnology company committed to targeting hedgehog-driven diseases, including Gorlin Syndrome and Basal Cell Carcinomas (BCCs), at their source. PellePharm’s mission is to improve the quality of life for those suffering from Gorlin Syndrome and BCCs by providing an easy-to-use topical solution that eliminates the need for regular, painful surgeries. Topical patidegib is a first-in-class topical gel formulation of a proprietary hedgehog inhibitor.


© Business Wire 2018
