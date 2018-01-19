Log in
Pellets 2018: Sustainable wood pellets – The backbone of Denmark’s green transition

01/19/2018 | 07:14pm CET

Join us at Nordic Pellets 2018 Conference, 30-31 January in Helsingborg, Sweden, where Kristine van het Erve Grunnet, Senior Advisor at Danish Energy, will seek to give the audience an understanding of the important role of biomass in Denmark along with the challenges, especially concerning the issue of sustainability.

In Denmark, the use of all types of biomass will increase from 37 TWh in 2012 to 46 TWh in 2020. Four large CHP-plants use almost 2 million tonnes of pellets per year.

We recommend that you to take part in Pellets 2018 to meet and network with the Scandinavian pellets industry!

Svebio – Swedish Bioenergy Assocation published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2018 18:14:03 UTC.

