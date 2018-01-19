Pellets 2018: Sustainable wood pellets – The backbone of Denmark’s green transition

Join us at Nordic Pellets 2018 Conference, 30-31 January in Helsingborg, Sweden, where Kristine van het Erve Grunnet, Senior Advisor at Danish Energy, will seek to give the audience an understanding of the important role of biomass in Denmark along with the challenges, especially concerning the issue of sustainability.

In Denmark, the use of all types of biomass will increase from 37 TWh in 2012 to 46 TWh in 2020. Four large CHP-plants use almost 2 million tonnes of pellets per year.

