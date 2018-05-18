Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protectio : Wolf Administration Opens First Driving PA Forward Grant Eligibility

HARRISBURG -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will begin accepting grant applications to replace, repower, or retrofit fleet diesel-powered trucks, buses and other vehicles and equipment under the Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant program. A portion of the funds available for the grants will be from the recently announced $118 million settlement from Volkswagen. Applications will be accepted beginning on May 19, 2018.

'We're excited to be able to use settlement funds to strengthen this already successful grant program, and to kick off the first of our grant programs under Governor Wolf's 'Driving PA Forward' initiative' said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

Grants are available to both public and private entities, including school districts, local governments, and non-profit organizations.

'Whether it is a school district upgrading their school bus fleet or a private company repowering their delivery trucks, projects under the Clean Diesel grant program lead to cleaner air and lower emissions,' said McDonnell.

The application package, including guidance and application instructions, is available electronically on the DEP's Driving PA Forward webpage at

www.dep.pa.gov/drivepaforward . The application package is also available by contacting Samantha Harmon at the Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Air Quality, 12th Floor, Rachel Carson State Office Building, 400 Market Street, P. O. Box 8468, Harrisburg, PA 17105-8468, (717) 787-9495.

DEP will accept online applications until 4:00 PM on July 6, 2018. A webinar on the Pennsylvania State Clean Diesel Grant Program will be held on June 6, 2018. See the program guidelines for registration information. Fax and email submissions of applications will not be accepted.

For more details on the Driving PA Forward program, please visit: www.dep.pa.gov/drivepaforward