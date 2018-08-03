Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Visits Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Highlights Strong Workforce in Cumberland County

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today visited Delta Dental of Pennsylvania’s offices in Mechanicsburg to meet with employees and recognize the company’s strong commitment to the Pennsylvania economy as a business leader in Cumberland County.

Governor Wolf continues to visit with companies throughout the state of Pennsylvania to highlight the strength of the commonwealth’s workforce.

Following his visit, Governor Wolf shared enthusiasm for the health care sector and the contribution of Delta Dental in this space. "I was impressed by the quality of work and strength of the workforce at Delta Dental in Mechanicsburg. I look forward to continuing to work with health care providers around the commonwealth to ensure healthy communities and strong economies across Pennsylvania."

“Delta Dental of Pennsylvania was honored to host a visit with Governor Wolf today and we appreciate his support in creating a strong business environment for companies in Cumberland County,” said Tony Barth, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental. “We’re proud of our commitment to Pennsylvanians – the millions of Keystone State residents to whom we deliver dental benefits and our employees that deliver great service to our customers.”

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania has operated in Mechanicsburg for nearly 50 years and The Central Penn Business Journal in its 2018 Reader Rankings recognized Delta Dental of Pennsylvania as the best dental insurance company.

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, through the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, is committed to increasing access to care for underserved Pennsylvania residents. Overall, $1.3 million was donated in 2017.

To learn more about Delta Dental please visit deltadentalins.com and to learn more about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation please visit deltadentalins.com/about/philanthropy.

About Delta Dental of Pennsylvania

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of California, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006054/en/