Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Visits Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Highlights Strong Workforce in Cumberland County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today visited Delta Dental of Pennsylvania’s offices in Mechanicsburg to meet with employees and recognize the company’s strong commitment to the Pennsylvania economy as a business leader in Cumberland County.

Governor Wolf continues to visit with companies throughout the state of Pennsylvania to highlight the strength of the commonwealth’s workforce.

Following his visit, Governor Wolf shared enthusiasm for the health care sector and the contribution of Delta Dental in this space. "I was impressed by the quality of work and strength of the workforce at Delta Dental in Mechanicsburg. I look forward to continuing to work with health care providers around the commonwealth to ensure healthy communities and strong economies across Pennsylvania."

“Delta Dental of Pennsylvania was honored to host a visit with Governor Wolf today and we appreciate his support in creating a strong business environment for companies in Cumberland County,” said Tony Barth, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental. “We’re proud of our commitment to Pennsylvanians – the millions of Keystone State residents to whom we deliver dental benefits and our employees that deliver great service to our customers.”

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania has operated in Mechanicsburg for nearly 50 years and The Central Penn Business Journal in its 2018 Reader Rankings recognized Delta Dental of Pennsylvania as the best dental insurance company.

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, through the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, is committed to increasing access to care for underserved Pennsylvania residents. Overall, $1.3 million was donated in 2017.

To learn more about Delta Dental please visit deltadentalins.com and to learn more about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation please visit deltadentalins.com/about/philanthropy.

About Delta Dental of Pennsylvania

Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental Insurance Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of California, along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people nationwide.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:24aK ELECTRIC : Iran halts supply of 80MW electricity to Balochistan coast
AQ
03:21aGREATCELL SOLAR : Live Web-Conference 4QFY2018 Results – Log-In Information
PU
03:18aEquinox Gold Releases Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
03:16aGULFPORT ENERGY : posts profit
AQ
03:16aA2 MILK : increases investment in Synlait Milk
PU
03:11aOil edges lower as supply concerns return
RE
03:11aASTELLAS PHARMA : Application for Supplemental Indication Filed for Hypercholesterolemia Drug Repatha® SC Injection in Treating Statin-intolerant Patients
PU
03:06aNIHON KOHDEN : Updated Analyst Coverage information
PU
03:06aHSBC : Transaction in own shares 2 August 2018 - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 51KB)
PU
03:02aCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : related illnesses near 700, cause still unknown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
3TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
4SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.