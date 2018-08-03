Pennsylvania Governor Wolf Visits Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Highlights Strong Workforce in Cumberland County

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf today visited Delta Dental of
Pennsylvania’s offices in Mechanicsburg to meet with employees and
recognize the company’s strong commitment to the Pennsylvania economy as
a business leader in Cumberland County.
Governor Wolf continues to visit with companies throughout the state of
Pennsylvania to highlight the strength of the commonwealth’s workforce.
Following his visit, Governor Wolf shared enthusiasm for the health care
sector and the contribution of Delta Dental in this space. "I was
impressed by the quality of work and strength of the workforce at Delta
Dental in Mechanicsburg. I look forward to continuing to work with
health care providers around the commonwealth to ensure healthy
communities and strong economies across Pennsylvania."
“Delta Dental of Pennsylvania was honored to host a visit with Governor
Wolf today and we appreciate his support in creating a strong business
environment for companies in Cumberland County,” said Tony Barth,
president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental. “We’re proud of
our commitment to Pennsylvanians – the millions of Keystone State
residents to whom we deliver dental benefits and our employees that
deliver great service to our customers.”
Delta Dental of Pennsylvania has operated in Mechanicsburg for nearly 50
years and The Central Penn Business Journal in its 2018
Reader Rankings recognized Delta Dental of Pennsylvania as the best
dental insurance company.
Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, through the Delta Dental Community Care
Foundation, is committed to increasing access to care for underserved
Pennsylvania residents. Overall, $1.3 million was donated in 2017.
To learn more about Delta Dental please visit deltadentalins.com and
to learn more about the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation please
visit deltadentalins.com/about/philanthropy.
About Delta Dental of Pennsylvania
Delta Dental of Pennsylvania, Delta Dental Insurance
Company, Delta Dental of New York, Inc., and Delta Dental of California,
along with their affiliated companies, together provide dental benefits
to nearly 36.5 million people in 15 states plus the District of Columbia
and Puerto Rico. All are part of the Delta Dental Plans Association,
whose member companies collectively cover more than 75 million people
nationwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802006054/en/