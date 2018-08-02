Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board : Celebrates Grand Opening of Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today welcomed local officials, the public, and Jesse Bongiovi to the grand opening of a new Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at Loyal Plaza, 1939 E. Third St., Williamsport, Lycoming County.

Bongiovi helped cut the ribbon on the 9,000 square-foot store, which has more than 4,150 wines and spirits, including Premium Collection luxury items and Chairman's Selection® wines, which are select, highly rated wines at significant savings over nationally quoted prices. The store also features a wine specialist, who is specially trained to help customers select the perfect wine for every occasion.

To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store items were 10 percent off between 9:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

The store offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere for consumers to browse the extensive selection and taste featured wine and spirits. The focal point is a center table, where customers can find staff to answer questions or provide individualized recommendations. The center table, which includes a tasting bar, also provides space for highlighting promotional items and a collection of educational materials for customers such as:

Answers to frequently asked questions about wine and spirits

A vintage chart

A food pairing outline

Party planning guide

Calorie chart

Tips for responsible hosting and consumption

The new store has a "Made in Pennsylvania" section to highlight wine and spirits produced in the commonwealth.

Throughout design and construction, the PLCB was committed to developing a store that is attractive and environmentally responsible. The majority of the store's lighting is state-of-the-art LED or energy-efficient compact-fluorescent lighting, using a fraction of the energy of traditional lighting.

The Loyal Plaza Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection will be open from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM Monday through Saturday and from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sundays. The phone number of the store is 570.322.2914.

Bongiovi met and greeted fans who purchased his Diving Into Hampton Water Rosé. He is a recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he received a degree in political science with a minor in business economics. A New Jersey native, Jesse spent nearly every summer of his youth vacationing with his family in East Hampton, New York. His lifelong affection for the Hamptons is what motivated him to create Diving Into Hampton Water. His father, Rock-n-Roll Hall-of-Famer Jon Bon Jovi, played a key role in the creation of this wine. Jesse and Jon collaborated with French winemaker Gérard Bertrand, and the wine is produced in France's southern Languedoc-Roussillon region.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency's inception – are returned to Pennsylvania's General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania's schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.303.8522

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-liquor-control-board-celebrates-grand-opening-of-fine-wine--good-spirits-premium-collection-in-williamsport-300691453.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board