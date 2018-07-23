Log in
Pepperidge Farm :® Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish® Crackers

07/23/2018 | 06:21pm EDT

Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers. The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to this recall.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005778/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The following four varieties with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

  • Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
  • Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
  • Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
  • Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are encouraged to read the chart above.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information. Our Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9AM – 7PM EST.


