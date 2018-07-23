Pepperidge Farm :® Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish® Crackers

Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers
that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of
crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder
manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.
Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of
caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers.
The products were distributed throughout the United States. No illnesses
have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are
subject to this recall.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005778/en/
(Graphic: Business Wire)
The following four varieties with the indicated
codes are subject to this recall:
-
Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar
-
Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion
-
Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar
-
Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel
Different packaging options are included in this recall. Consumers are
encouraged to read the chart above.
Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them.
Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of
purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may visit www.pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate
or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more
information. Our Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9AM –
7PM EST.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005778/en/