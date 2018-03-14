PersonalMed Earns PBMI’s 2018 Excellence Award for Quality Improvement

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) recognized PersonalMed, LLC, with its 2018 Excellence Award for Quality Improvement on March 6 at PBMI’s 23rd National Drug Benefit Conference in Palm Springs, Calif. Excellence Awards were presented to eight organizations in the areas of cost containment, care management, quality improvement and opioid management strategies.

“PersonalMed was created with one simple goal – to protect and preserve patient access to compound medications by developing a compounding management program for pharmacies and payers that delivers quality without compromise,” said PersonalMed President Ernie Rapp. “We’re extremely honored to earn this award from PBMI and recognition among the best in the business for our quality.”

PBMI specifically recognized PersonalMed’s pharmacy certification credentialing program, cCert. This certification requires pharmacies to adhere to rigorous standards around business practices, clinical practices, marketing and sales, regulatory compliance and more. Thanks to cCert, compounding pharmacists are able to help prescribers solve complex clinical issues, patients receive better care, and plan sponsors enjoy significant cost savings.

“By ensuring that pharmacies are in compliance with regulatory and payer requirements, cCert helps independent pharmacists run their practices with confidence, knowing that they are compliant and, most importantly, that their patients and prescribers are in good hands,” said Gary McCrory, RPh., CCN, PersonalMed director of pharmacy compliance and network management.

Over the past three years, the PersonalMed compliance team has supported more than 3,000 independent pharmacies, while working with over 300 pharmacies on an ongoing basis for continuous support. PersonalMed also works with over 30 clients to provide clinical and compliance consultation and training for PBM auditors, standards development review, expert statements and more.

An independent research and educational organization founded in 1985, PBMI provides research, continuing education and Web resources that help organizations work effectively with their pharmacy benefit managers to improve the overall management of drug benefit programs. For the full list of 2018 PBMI Excellence Award winners, visit: www.pbmi.com.

About PersonalMed

PersonalMed, LLC, provides services to third-party payers to manage and process claims for compounded medications through (i) its Preferred Provider Network and (ii) its PAGO platform. The Preferred Provider Network is a high-performance network of compounding pharmacies that agree to comply with strict credentialing standards in addition to holding PCAB Accreditation, a service of the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). PersonalMed’s credentialing focuses on accreditation, legal compliance, clinical and quality standards, ownership, training, pricing, contract compliance and business practices. PAGO is a cloud-based billing and claims management platform. For more information, visit PersonalMed’s website at www.personalmedrx.com.

