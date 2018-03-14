PersonalMed Earns PBMI’s 2018 Excellence Award for Quality Improvement

Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) recognized PersonalMed,
LLC, with its 2018 Excellence Award for Quality Improvement on March 6
at PBMI’s 23rd National Drug Benefit Conference in Palm
Springs, Calif. Excellence Awards were presented to eight organizations
in the areas of cost containment, care management, quality improvement
and opioid management strategies.
“PersonalMed was created with one simple goal – to protect and preserve
patient access to compound medications by developing a compounding
management program for pharmacies and payers that delivers quality
without compromise,” said PersonalMed President Ernie Rapp. “We’re
extremely honored to earn this award from PBMI and recognition among the
best in the business for our quality.”
PBMI specifically recognized PersonalMed’s pharmacy certification
credentialing program, cCert. This certification requires pharmacies to
adhere to rigorous standards around business practices, clinical
practices, marketing and sales, regulatory compliance and more. Thanks
to cCert, compounding pharmacists are able to help prescribers solve
complex clinical issues, patients receive better care, and plan sponsors
enjoy significant cost savings.
“By ensuring that pharmacies are in compliance with regulatory and payer
requirements, cCert helps independent pharmacists run their practices
with confidence, knowing that they are compliant and, most importantly,
that their patients and prescribers are in good hands,” said Gary
McCrory, RPh., CCN, PersonalMed director of pharmacy compliance and
network management.
Over the past three years, the PersonalMed compliance team has supported
more than 3,000 independent pharmacies, while working with over 300
pharmacies on an ongoing basis for continuous support. PersonalMed also
works with over 30 clients to provide clinical and compliance
consultation and training for PBM auditors, standards development
review, expert statements and more.
An independent research and educational organization founded in 1985,
PBMI provides research, continuing education and Web resources that help
organizations work effectively with their pharmacy benefit managers to
improve the overall management of drug benefit programs. For the full
list of 2018 PBMI Excellence Award winners, visit: www.pbmi.com.
About PersonalMed
PersonalMed, LLC, provides services to third-party payers to manage and
process claims for compounded medications through (i) its Preferred
Provider Network and (ii) its PAGO platform. The Preferred Provider
Network is a high-performance network of compounding pharmacies that
agree to comply with strict credentialing standards in addition to
holding PCAB Accreditation, a service of the Accreditation Commission
for Health Care (ACHC). PersonalMed’s credentialing focuses on
accreditation, legal compliance, clinical and quality standards,
ownership, training, pricing, contract compliance and business
practices. PAGO is a cloud-based billing and claims management platform.
For more information, visit PersonalMed’s website at www.personalmedrx.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005910/en/