PetSmart Announces Leadership Transition at Chewy

PetSmart, Inc. (“PetSmart”) today announced that Ryan Cohen, the
co-founder and chief executive officer of Chewy.com has decided to step
down from his day-to-day role as CEO.
Chewy.com (“Chewy”) will be led by Sumit Singh, current chief operating
officer of Chewy, who joined the company in August 2017 from his role as
Director of Amazon Fresh Worldwide. Mr. Singh will be supported by
Chewy’s strong management team as the company continues to operate
largely as an independent subsidiary of PetSmart, focusing on its
current business strategy.
“Ryan is an amazing leader who has built a unique and powerful ecommerce
business with a strong culture that is laser-focused on serving the
needs of customers and their pets. I have full confidence that this will
continue under the leadership of Sumit, a seasoned ecommerce leader who
is well equipped to carry Chewy’s strategy forward and grow the
company,” said Raymond Svider, a managing partner at BC Partners and
executive chairman of PetSmart. “We have enjoyed a great relationship
with Ryan and respect his desire to step back from running the company
after the relentless pace of the last seven years; he has our unwavering
support and we wish him well.”
Ryan Cohen commented, “The past 7 years have been a tremendous journey
and the learning experience of a lifetime. In a short time span, Chewy
has gone from a concept to disrupting and redefining an entire industry.
I feel the time is right for me to pass on the torch so I can pursue
personal goals and spend time with my family. I’m confident in Sumit and
believe he will continue to carry on the vision of making Chewy the best
and biggest pet retailer on the planet.”
Said Sumit Singh, new CEO of Chewy, “We will remain focused on Chewy’s
founding vision, core values, operating principles and goals. Our
business momentum remains strong as we continue to scale while improving
our customers’ experience and lowering our costs. We will stay focused,
keep moving forward and continue with our vision of making Chewy the
best pet retailer on the planet.”
Mr. Singh has served as the chief operating officer of Chewy.com since
November 2017. Prior to Chewy, Mr. Singh served as the Director of
Amazon Fresh. Previously, Mr. Singh worked for Dell, Inc. He received
his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and
an M.S. in Operations and Logistics from the University of Texas at
Austin.
About PetSmart
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision
impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our
associates and how we give back to our communities. We employ
approximately 55,000 associates, operate more than 1,600 pet stores in
the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200
in-store PetSmart® PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. PetSmart
provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as
well as pet-focused services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart™ Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart,
together with nonprofit partners, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart
Charities® of Canada, invite more than 3,500 animal welfare
organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best
chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store
adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated
more than 7.9 million adoptions – more than any other brick-and-mortar
organization. The company’s portfolio of digital resources for pet
parents includes PetSmart.com, petMD.com, the PetSmart mobile app,
ReptilesMagazine.com and BlogPaws, the world’s first pet blogger and
influencer network. Through these digital platforms, PetSmart offers the
most comprehensive online pet supplies and pet care information in the
U.S.
In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of
pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent
subsidiary.
About Chewy
Chewy is a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the
United States. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneurs Ryan Cohen and Michael
Day, Chewy set out to offer pet parents the expertise and service of a
local pet store with the convenience of online shopping. Chewy delivers
on that promise with its dedication to 24/7 customer service, creation
of cutting-edge software and technology to enhance the user experience,
and commitment to sourcing high quality products. Headquartered in Dania
Beach, Florida, Chewy currently employs more than 5,000 pet lovers in
their home office, Boston office and fulfillment centers across the
United States. For more information, visit www.chewy.com.
Find PetSmart on Facebook: www.facebook.com/PetSmart
See
PetSmart on Instagram: @PetSmart
Follow
PetSmart on Twitter: @PetSmart
See PetSmart on YouTube: www.youtube.com/PetSmart
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314006310/en/