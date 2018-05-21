PetSmart® Appoints J.K. Symancyk as Chief Executive Officer

PetSmart, Inc. (“PetSmart” or the “Company”) today announced the
appointment of J.K. Symancyk as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume
leadership of the Company the week of June 11 and will join PetSmart’s
Board of Directors.
Mr. Symancyk, a consumer and retail veteran with more than 25 years of
industry experience, joins PetSmart from Academy Sports + Outdoors, a
more than $4 billion omnichannel specialty retailer where he has served
as President and CEO since 2015. Mr. Symancyk brings to PetSmart deep
operational experience across all areas of retail, including
merchandising, consumer brand marketing, proprietary brands, services
and ecommerce.
“The Board and I are confident that J.K. has the right qualities to lead
PetSmart,” said Raymond Svider, Managing Partner at BC Partners and
Executive Chairman of PetSmart. “J.K. has a 25-year track record as a
proven leader, and has driven profitable growth in large, multi-channel
consumer businesses. J.K. brings significant experience in managing
complex retail operations, growing brands, improving operating
performance and customer experience and delivering results. We look
forward to working with and supporting J.K. as he leads PetSmart forward
on its transformational journey to be the most convenient, best-in-class
pet retailer.”
At Academy Sports + Outdoors, Mr. Symancyk focused on creating and
implementing a new strategic growth plan and leading internal teams to
improve organizational performance. Previously, he served as President
of Meijer, where he was responsible for leading all aspects of the $16
billion retailer. Mr. Symancyk also worked in various management and
merchandising positions with Wal-Mart Stores, including with Sam’s Club.
Mr. Symancyk said, “PetSmart is an iconic brand with a strong footprint
in brick and mortar and digital. I am looking forward to working with
the talented management team to grow the business and to continue to
fulfill the mission to be the trusted partner to pets and pet parents.
This is an exciting and dynamic time for retail, and we will work
together to create additional opportunities for growth and deliver the
best and most convenient experience for our customers and their pets
across all of PetSmart’s channels.”
About PetSmart®
PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and
solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and
we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection,
PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their
pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision
impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our
associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs
approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores
in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200
in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The
retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and
products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet
boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart
Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500
animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they
have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this
in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has
facilitated more than 7.9 million adoptions, more than any other
brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com,
a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which
operates as an independent subsidiary.
