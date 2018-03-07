Peter Tosto with Findit, Inc. Provides Progress Report and Outlook for Members and Investors in a New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Findit, Inc., (OTC PINKSHEETS:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, today announced that a new audio interview with the Company is now available. The interview can be heard at https://smallcapvoice.com/blog/3-6-18-smallcapvoice-interview-with-findit-inc-fdit.



Peter Tosto the Markerting Director of Findit called in to SmallCapVoice.com to discuss the business model and new markets for the company, the recent news and milestones achieved in 2017, what investors can expect from the Company in 2018, and more. Recently, the Company announced that it has started the development of the native app for IOS and Android devices.

Mr. Tosto stated, “In 2018 our focus is on getting the current Findit Right Now app revamped. It will include new features that separate the App from other popular social networking apps. The new functionality simplifies how people can use social for sharing their stories. The revised App can reduce cost as well, for business members that want to get their message out cost effectively through multiple platforms with ease. We believe that when people see these new tools in the revised Findit App it will lead to a larger user base on Findit"



About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks they are interested in. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and their services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/blog/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/.

About Findit®, Inc.

Findit, Inc. owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Campaign Management platform that provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an open platform for anyone to submit URLs that they want to have indexed in Findit along with posting status updates through Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines to assist in additional organic indexing. All post can be shared to other prominent social and bookmarking sites. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and other listings through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized internet based web products that increase brand awareness of both private and public companies along with individuals, entrepreneurs and artists. Findit, Inc. owns and operates the websites: www.Findit.com and www. TransWorldNews.com.

Download our app today in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit®, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit®, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact Information:

Findit, Inc.

404 443 3224

[email protected]

For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

[email protected]

SOURCE: SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.



