Petrichor Names Preeminent Scientist and Biotechnology Industry Entrepreneur Dr. Raymond F. Schinazi to Advisory Board

Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management (“Petrichor”), a healthcare
investment firm, today announced the appointment of Raymond F. Schinazi,
PhD, DSc (Hon) to its Advisory Board.
Dr. Schinazi is widely considered the most prolific antiviral drug
developer of all time, responsible for the discovery and/or development
of five drugs used to treat HIV, HBV and HCV. Dr. Schinazi is currently
the Frances Winship Professor of Pediatrics, Director of the Laboratory
of Biochemical Pharmacology, and Co-Director of the HIV Cure Scientific
Working Group within the NIH-sponsored Emory University Center for AIDS
Research. His laboratory develops approaches to treat infections caused
by HIV, HBV, HCV, herpes, influenza, Zika, West Nile, chikungunya and
dengue virus, among others. Insights from 40 years of research at Emory
led Dr. Schinazi to found multiple successful biotechnology companies,
including Pharmasset, Inc. (VRUS; acquired by Gilead for $11.4 billion
in 2012), Idenix Pharmaceuticals (IDIX; acquired by Merck for $3.9
billion in 2014) and Triangle Pharmaceuticals (VIRS; acquired by Gilead
for $464 million in 2003). In 2014, Dr. Schinazi also led the merger of
his namesake RFS Pharma with Cocrystal Pharma (COCP), where he now
serves as Chairman of the Board.
In addition to his work at Emory University, Dr. Schinazi spent 35 years
at the Atlanta Department of Veterans Affairs, most recently in the role
of Senior Research Career Scientist for which he received the 2015
William S. Middleton Award, the highest honor of the Veterans Affairs
Biomedical Laboratory Research and Development Service. He also serves
as Governing Trustee for the Foundation of AIDS Research (amfAR), The
International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (ICMEC) and on
the Board of the Global Virus Network (GVN). In addition to his role as
Chairman of the Board of Cocrystal Pharma, Dr. Schinazi is Director of
Brace Pharmaceuticals, Inc., non-executive Director of Gliknik Inc., and
non-executive Director of reViral Ltd. Since receiving his BSc (1972)
and PhD (1976) in chemistry from the University of Bath in England, Dr.
Schinazi has authored more than 500 peer-reviewed papers and seven books
and holds over 100 issued U.S. patents and over 120 non-U.S. national
stage patents and patent applications, which have resulted in 20 New
Drug Applications.
Petrichor Founder and Managing Partner Tadd S. Wessel welcomed Dr.
Schinazi to the team, saying, “We are honored to have Ray join our
Advisory Board. In addition to being one of the most accomplished
scientists and entrepreneurs globally, Dr. Schinazi’s breakthrough
antiviral therapies have helped nearly 200 million people suffering from
chronic infection worldwide. We are delighted to welcome him to the
Petrichor platform.”
“I have known Tadd since my early days as an entrepreneur scientist and
am excited to support and build out the Petrichor platform,” Dr.
Schinazi said. “I am impressed with the Petrichor team and Advisory
Board members and look forward to helping them identify and support the
next generation of breakthrough companies.”
Dr. Schinazi joins Mr. Peter Greenleaf, a longtime biopharmaceutical
industry veteran and Chairman of Cerecor, Inc., as well as Sir Bruce
Keogh, Former National Medical Director for NHS England, on Petrichor’s
Advisory Board. The Board assists Petrichor’s investment team in their
identification, diligence, and support of investment opportunities,
including serving on the board of directors of portfolio companies.
About Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management
Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management partners with world-class
healthcare managers and businesses to provide customized investment
structures and support. The Petrichor team of investment professionals
comes from highly-regarded financial institutions including OrbiMed and
Fortress Investment Group. Collectively, the team has completed over 75
investments representing more than $5 billion in invested capital and
has held over 25 board seats. Petrichor maintains a deep in-house
understanding of healthcare products and services, including scientific,
technical, and commercial expertise. This healthcare expertise, together
with a breadth of experience investing across sectors, geographies, and
capital structures, provides a strong competitive advantage.
