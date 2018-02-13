Petroleum Safety Authority Norway : Audit of Statoil – Kvitebjørn

Objective

Through this audit we examined how Statoil is able to document that all the challenges have been identified and risk-assessed and that necessary measures have been established for performing permanent plugging of the wells in a safe manner.

The audit also looked at how Statoil ensures that established barriers in the wells comply with the regulations in respect of positioning, length and soundness.

Result

Two non-conformities were identified in connection with:

Decision support

Non-conformity handling

In addition, an improvement point was identified in connection with the overview of historical data.

Statoil has been given a deadline of 22 February 2018 to report on how the non-conformities and improvement point will be addressed.