Petroleum Safety Authority Norway : Audit of Statoil – Kvitebjørn

02/13/2018 | 05:06am EST

Objective
Through this audit we examined how Statoil is able to document that all the challenges have been identified and risk-assessed and that necessary measures have been established for performing permanent plugging of the wells in a safe manner.

The audit also looked at how Statoil ensures that established barriers in the wells comply with the regulations in respect of positioning, length and soundness.

Result
Two non-conformities were identified in connection with:

  • Decision support
  • Non-conformity handling

In addition, an improvement point was identified in connection with the overview of historical data.

Statoil has been given a deadline of 22 February 2018 to report on how the non-conformities and improvement point will be addressed.

Petroleum Safety Authority Norway published this content on 13 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 10:05:05 UTC.

