Petron : 01 08 18 - Issuance of US Dollar-Denominated Undated Unsubordinated Capital Securities

01/08/2018 | 03:09am CET

C00084-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    Jan 8, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number 31171

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-168-801

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    PETRON CORPORATION

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City

    Postal Code 1550

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (63 2) 886-3888

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report

    N/A

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

COMMON (PCOR)

9,375,104,497

PREFERRED SERIES 2A (PRF2A)

7,122,320

PREFERRED SERIES 2B (PRF2B)

2,877,680

PCOR SERIES A BONDS DUE 2021 (IN MIL PESO)

13,000

PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO)

7,000

TOTAL DEBT AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)

226,694

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Other Relevant Information

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio

Designation

Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

January 8, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

Disclosure Department

3rd Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Center

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue

Makati City

Attention:Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuño III

OIC - Head, Disclosure DepartmentPHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. 37th Floor, Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Avenue cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City

Attention:Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:

Please be advised that, at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Petron Corporation (the "Company") held earlier today, the Executive Committee authorized the Company to issue US Dollar-denominated undated unsubordinated capital securities and conduct a tender offer of its outstanding USD750 million 7.50 per cent. undated subordinated capital securities, under such terms and conditions as Management may determine.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

JOEL ANGELO C. CRUZ

Vice President - General Counsel &

Corporate Secretary

Petron Corporation published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 02:09:06 UTC.

