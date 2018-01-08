Petron : 01 08 18 - Issuance of US Dollar-Denominated Undated Unsubordinated Capital Securities

C00084-2018

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jan 8, 2018

2. SEC Identification Number 31171

3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-168-801

4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter PETRON CORPORATION

5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines

7. Address of principal office San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City Postal Code 1550

8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (63 2) 886-3888

9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding COMMON (PCOR) 9,375,104,497 PREFERRED SERIES 2A (PRF2A) 7,122,320 PREFERRED SERIES 2B (PRF2B) 2,877,680 PCOR SERIES A BONDS DUE 2021 (IN MIL PESO) 13,000 PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO) 7,000 TOTAL DEBT AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO) 226,694

Petron Corporation

PCOR

Filed on behalf by:

Name Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio Designation Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

January 8, 2018

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.

Disclosure Department

3rd Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Center

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue

Makati City

Attention:Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuño III

OIC - Head, Disclosure DepartmentPHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. 37th Floor, Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Avenue cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City

Attention:Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:

Please be advised that, at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Petron Corporation (the "Company") held earlier today, the Executive Committee authorized the Company to issue US Dollar-denominated undated unsubordinated capital securities and conduct a tender offer of its outstanding USD750 million 7.50 per cent. undated subordinated capital securities, under such terms and conditions as Management may determine.

Thank you.

Very truly yours,

JOEL ANGELO C. CRUZ

Vice President - General Counsel &

Corporate Secretary