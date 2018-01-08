Petron : 01 08 18 - Issuance of US Dollar-Denominated Undated Unsubordinated Capital Securities

C00084-2018
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
-
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
Jan 8, 2018
-
2. SEC Identification Number 31171
-
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
000-168-801
-
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
PETRON CORPORATION
-
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Philippines
-
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
-
7. Address of principal office
San Miguel Head Office Complex, 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City
Postal Code 1550
-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
(63 2) 886-3888
-
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
N/A
-
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
COMMON (PCOR)
|
9,375,104,497
|
PREFERRED SERIES 2A (PRF2A)
|
7,122,320
|
PREFERRED SERIES 2B (PRF2B)
|
2,877,680
|
PCOR SERIES A BONDS DUE 2021 (IN MIL PESO)
|
13,000
|
PCOR SERIES B BONDS DUE 2023 (IN MIL PESO)
|
7,000
|
TOTAL DEBT AS OF SEPT 30, 2017 (IN MIL PESO-CONSO)
|
226,694
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item 9
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Petron Corporation
PCOR
PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Other Relevant Information
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
|
Designation
|
Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary
January 8, 2018
PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.
Disclosure Department
3rd Floor, Philippine Stock Exchange Center
Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue
Makati City
Attention:Mr. Jose Valeriano B. Zuño III
OIC - Head, Disclosure DepartmentPHILIPPINE DEALING & EXCHANGE CORP. 37th Floor, Tower 1, The Enterprise Center 6766 Ayala Avenue cor. Paseo de Roxas Makati City
Attention:Ms. Vina Vanessa S. Salonga
Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure DepartmentGentlemen:
Please be advised that, at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Petron Corporation (the "Company") held earlier today, the Executive Committee authorized the Company to issue US Dollar-denominated undated unsubordinated capital securities and conduct a tender offer of its outstanding USD750 million 7.50 per cent. undated subordinated capital securities, under such terms and conditions as Management may determine.
Thank you.
Very truly yours,
JOEL ANGELO C. CRUZ
Vice President - General Counsel &
Corporate Secretary