Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petron : 08 06 18 - Board Lot as of July 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 08:46am CEST

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended

Jul 31, 2018

Details

Stock

Last Trading

Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least

Symbol

Date

PCOR

Jul 31, 2018

8.88

100

143,594

PRF2A

Jul 30, 2018

1,021.00

5

48

PRF2B

Jul 24, 2018

1,043.00

5

31

Last Closing

PriceNumber of Shares per

Board Lot

One Board LotOther Relevant Information

The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.

Filed on behalf by:

Name Designation

Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio

Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Petron Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aOFFICE EQUIPMENT : The Right to Enter into an Agreement for the Supply of Office Equipment to Support the Educational Process of the Dimitrovgrad Engineering and Technology Institute, A Branch of the Nniu Mephi (Diti Nniu Mephi)
AQ
09:16aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Confectionery)
AQ
09:16aWAFRAH FOR INDUSTRY AND DEVELOPMENT SJSC : Supply of Food Products (Poultry Meat, Half-Finished Products) for the Needs of Kgobu Shkotovskaya Kshi
AQ
09:15aNK ROSNEFT' : ROSNEFT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM
PU
09:15aCIMIC : Broad Construction wins $110m in building projects CIMIC's Broad Construction wins $110m in building projects(PDF File 141.9 KB)
PU
09:15aHELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back
PU
09:15aSIAULIU BANKAS : Šiaulių Bankas continues growing at a robust pace
PU
09:15aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Burr Bit
AQ
09:13aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Portable Welding Machine as Per Specification Enclosed
AQ
09:13aTAMILNADU TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Shim to Drg
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General inks lifetime mortgage deal with Virgin Money
2HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Interim Results quick read
3Oil rises as Saudi output dips, U.S. drilling stalls
4GENERAL DYNAMICS : GENERAL DYNAMICS : Saudi Arabia freezes new trade with Canada for urging activists' release
5GRANDVISION : GRANDVISION : reports HY18 revenue growth of 11.8% at constant exchange rates and comparable gro..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.