Petron : 08 06 18 - Board Lot as of July 31, 2018

Petron Corporation

PCOR

PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders

Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

For the month ended

Jul 31, 2018

Details

Stock Last Trading Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least Symbol Date PCOR Jul 31, 2018 8.88 100 143,594 PRF2A Jul 30, 2018 1,021.00 5 48 PRF2B Jul 24, 2018 1,043.00 5 31

Last Closing

PriceNumber of Shares per Board Lot

One Board LotOther Relevant Information

The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.

Filed on behalf by:

Name Designation

Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio

Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary