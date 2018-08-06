Petron : 08 06 18 - Board Lot as of July 31, 2018

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Petron Corporation
PCOR
PSE Disclosure Form 17-10 - Report on the Number of Shareholders
Reference: Section 17.6 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Jul 31, 2018
Details
|
Stock
|
Last Trading
|
Total Number of Shareholders Owning at Least
|
Symbol
|
Date
|
PCOR
|
Jul 31, 2018
|
8.88
|
100
|
143,594
|
PRF2A
|
Jul 30, 2018
|
1,021.00
|
5
|
48
|
PRF2B
|
Jul 24, 2018
|
1,043.00
|
5
|
31
PriceNumber of Shares per
Board Lot
One Board LotOther Relevant Information
The information above relates to the number of shareholders owning at least one (1) board lot of each of the classes of shares of the Company as of the relevant period.
Filed on behalf by:
Name Designation
Jhoanna Jasmine Javier-Elacio
Legal Manager and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Petron Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 06:45:05 UTC