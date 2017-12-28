Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd : FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON DECEMBER 28, 2017

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON DECEMBER 28, 2017
|
FUEL PRODUCTS
|
PRICE
|
PETRON BLAZE 97 EURO 4M
|
RM2.53
|
PETRON BLAZE 95
|
RM2.26
|
PETRON TURBO DIESEL EURO 5M
|
RM2.36
|
PETRON DIESELMAX
|
RM2.26
Note:
PETRON BLAZE 100 EURO 4M
RM3.00
Last revision on November 11, 2017
Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:39:05 UTC.