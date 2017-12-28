Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd : FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON DECEMBER 28, 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2017 | 02:39am CET

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON DECEMBER 28, 2017

FUEL PRODUCTS

PRICE

PETRON BLAZE 97 EURO 4M

RM2.53

PETRON BLAZE 95

RM2.26

PETRON TURBO DIESEL EURO 5M

RM2.36

PETRON DIESELMAX

RM2.26

Note:

PETRON BLAZE 100 EURO 4M

RM3.00

Last revision on November 11, 2017

Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd published this content on 28 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2017 01:39:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58a QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QU honours QIIB for 'support'
04:58a OMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Ooredoo hosts Korean start-up delegation toexplore partnerships for innovation economy
04:54a AMEREN ILLINOIS : B-N power outage 'nightmare' amid arctic cold
04:52a EMAAR PROPERTIES : Dubai to ring in 2018 with Burj Khalifa laser show
04:51a JOHN HOLT : celebrates 120th aniversary with orphans, IDPs
04:51a NIGERIAN BREWERIES : NB wins Sectoral Leadership Award
04:50a FORTERRA : Final 1,500 acres added to Port Gamble park
04:49a SAVILLS : The future of global real estate is changing
04:47a ANTOFASTA 5CP : Trump administration reversal on mining leases near BWCA is no surprise
04:41a Oil prices near 2015 highs on tight market
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD : SAMSUNG ENGINEERING : SABIC’s unit inks deal with Samsung Engineering for e..
2HITACHI, LTD. : In Pakistan, questions raised over GE's flagship power turbines
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : 2017 - an excellent year for BMW.
4CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : Acquires Office Building in Germany for 245 Million Euros via a Joint Ventur..
5BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Final share buy-back notice - Appendix 3F

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.