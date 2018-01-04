Petron Malaysia Refining&Marketing Bhd : FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON JANUARY 4, 2018

FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE 12.01 A.M. ON JANUARY 4, 2018
FUEL PRODUCTS
PRICE
PETRON BLAZE 97 EURO 4M
RM2.56
PETRON BLAZE 95
RM2.29
PETRON TURBO DIESEL EURO 5M
RM2.42
PETRON DIESELMAX
RM2.32
Note:
PETRON BLAZE 100 EURO 4M
RM3.00
Last revision on November 11, 2017
